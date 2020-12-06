Run the floor. Find the open shooter. Hit layups and open 3-pointers. Clamp down on defense. Rebound.
Repeat over and over and over.
It was that kind of night Saturday for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, which had a distinct athletic advantage and used that to wear down Metro State in a 91-57 victory at Brownson Arena.
“Coach P (Hannah Pollart) and Coach (Taylor) Wagner are always on us to run the floor hard,” senior guard Kylyn Rigsby said. “Even if it doesn’t get you open, it’s going to get someone else open. I know for a fact one of my open shots came because Sierra (McNicol) ran the floor hard. They all sunk to her because she was getting buckets so they got her and I was wide open. Same thing, if Sophie (Anderson) and I run hard on the wings, Sierra gets a wide-open layup.”
With five players reaching double figures, the Mavericks (2-0, 2-0 RMAC) played better on both ends of the floor than Friday night’s opener, especially on the defensive end.
The Mavs’ top six all had productive nights, led by Dani Turner’s 29 points, six assists, eight rebounds and five steals. Turner, who came off the bench all of last season, is running the point in the starting five, and her court vision was on full display.
“The one thing I notice is when she plays great defense, her offense, she always has a great game,” Wagner said of his senior guard “When she commits to that side and is really disciplined she gets in a great rhythm and shots fall for her.”
Turner saw her teammates running the floor hard and fired pinpoint passes for easy buckets.
“That’s something I’ve been working on all preseason in practice,” Turner said “Ky or Sophie in transition, Kelsey, Sierra, whoever is on our team, it’s one thing I’m trying to expand on a little more than oh, she can score, but she can also pass the ball, creating more opportunities.”
CMU shot 70.6% from the field in the second quarter, when the Mavs made their move with a 9-0 run to stretch a 19-17 lead to 28-17. In that span, Natalie Bartle (14 points) drove for a bucket, Turner came up with a steal and found a wide-open Rigsby (16 points) for a 3-pointer. On the next trip down the floor, Turner passed ahead to Kelsey Siemons (10 points) for a layup, then, on the run, saw Sierra McNicol (12 points) leading the break and fired a pass through the lane for another layup.
That made it 28-17 on the way to a 48-32 halftime lead. In the final 2½ minutes of the half, Sophie Anderson threw a wrap-around pass across the baseline for another 3-pointer for Rigsby, then Turner got back-to-back steals for layups. She added a 3-pointer and McNicol added a 12-footer.
Mesa had 22 fast-break points and 29 points off turnovers, coming up with a dozen steals.
The veterans showed their experience, finding open teammates and making the extra pass time and time again.
Late in the third quarter, Bartle missed a 3-pointer, but Rigsby sliced in for an offensive rebound, and with the shot clock running down, spied Turner open at the top of the key for a 3-pointer and a 71-38 lead.
“Especially the older group, we’ve been together four years and I think we have a good selflessness,” Rigsby said. “We just want to find the open person. It doesn’t have to be me or Dani, we’re just trying to get a bucket.”
CMU outscored Metro (1-2, 0-1 RMAC) 25-11 in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 35 points when Bartle hit a pair of free throws with 1:18 to play, 73-38.
Turner said they knew they could run the floor against the Roadrunners, who suited up only nine players and lost their leading scorer and rebounder, Jaela Richardson, to a knee injury in the second half. Richardson got into early foul trouble and played only 7½ minutes.
Wagner especially liked the energy the Mavericks showed from the start. They never trailed and finished the game shooting 50% and out-rebounding Metro 40-30, with McNicol, Anderson and Turner each grabbing three rebounds. The Mavs turned the ball over only six times, scored 44 points in the paint and gave up only six second-chance points. Metro didn’t play Friday — Westminster had COVID-related issues — and he was concerned about his team being tired against a fresh team.
“We talked about coming out with energy and I’m glad we got that spark early on,” he said.
“Offensively I think things are starting to click for us. We have to fine-tune some things on the defensive side. … When we’re at our best, we’re disciplined. The big thing is defensive field goal percentage. We’re in the high 30s and for us to be a great defensive team it needs to be in the low 30s, high 20s. We’ll challenge the girls about that moving forward.”