Taylor Wagner isn’t used to this. Neither is the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, which is 0-4 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Mavs’ slowest start in Wagner’s tenure was 2019-20, when they started 2-2, then won 24 of the next 27 games. He’s confident the Mavericks, with only one senior and one returning starter from last season, will get things going. They need that to happen sooner rather than later, with conference play beginning next weekend.