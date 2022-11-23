Monica Brooks, above, the only senior and only returning starter for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team this season, is averaging 12 points per game for the Mavs. CMU, which is also getting 11.8 points per game from Olivia Reed, below right, and 8.3 points per game from Jamisyn Heaton, bottom left, is still looking for its first win of the 2022-23 season.
Taylor Wagner isn’t used to this. Neither is the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, which is 0-4 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
The Mavs’ slowest start in Wagner’s tenure was 2019-20, when they started 2-2, then won 24 of the next 27 games. He’s confident the Mavericks, with only one senior and one returning starter from last season, will get things going. They need that to happen sooner rather than later, with conference play beginning next weekend.
“Teams are not going to take it easy on us,” Wagner said. “You know, the previous teams, they did them a disservice because they beat all these teams. So these teams want to, when they get the chance, they’re gonna keep punching us, so we’ve just got to step up and be a little bit tougher, and I’ve got to do a better job getting them ready and figuring out how to reach these kids maybe a different way than other teams. We’re all gonna grow.”
Wagner isn’t going to take a step back from demanding the Mavericks play a certain way, and he’s not going to expect any less from them. It’s an adjustment every year in how teams process game plans and schemes, and this team hasn’t found its footing yet.
It’s always been a case of defense fueling the offense with Wagner’s teams. This one, he said, might just be the opposite.
“I hate to say it, but a couple shots fall, maybe our defense picks up a little bit,” he said after Saturday’s loss to third-ranked Fort Hays State. “That’s not the way we talk about it, usually it’s play defense and the offense will come, but with this team maybe it’s seeing a few fall for them.”
Mesa is being outscored by 17.5 points a game, allowing 73.5 points a game, unheard of in Wagner’s defense-first program. The Mavericks are shooting 38.1%, only 23% from the 3-point line and 60% from the free-throw line.
He’s hoping playing in their own gym will help some shots fall and get the Mavericks playing more to their potential, starting this week in the Holiday Inn Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
First up at 5 p.m. on Friday is SAGU American Indian College (1-6), a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Sophomore guard Christin Bahe averages 13.3 points a game for the Warriors, who don’t have a senior on the roster. Mesa beat SAGU 99-33 in last year’s tournament.
On Saturday, CMU faces Wayne State (2-0), which beat Newman (Kansas) and Chadron State to open the season, with senior point guard Lauren Zacharias averaging 19.5 points a game and 5-10 senior forwarad Logan Hughes and 6-foot senior forward Kassidy Pingel 12.5 each.
Senior forward Monica Brooks is averaging 12 points and freshman forward Olivia Reed 11.8 for the Mavericks, with two more newcomers, freshman guard Jamisyn Heaton and junior guard Laura Gutierrez adding 8.8 and 8.3, respectively.
Gutierrez, who transferred from Adams State, had a bit of an offensive breakout game against Fort Hays State, with 12 points off the bench. A 32% shooter from the 3-point line last season, Gutierrez hasn’t gotten going from beyond the arc, but Wagner likes the energy and experience she brings off the bench.
The early schedule was meant to test the Mavericks, although Wagner expected to have a few more weapons early. Injuries have taken their toll, with Kailey Page, Serena Ileleji, Brooke Slymen and Tatiana Burciaga-Reyes all out for the season, Macy Larsen and Sophie Hadad redshirting as they rehab from injuries, and Emily Cavey still working her way back from offseason ankle surgery, playing in only two games so far.
“When we made the schedule nobody was hurt,” Wagner said with a slight chuckle. “I knew it’d be rough, but it’s one of those things where each game I think is compounding things a little bit more. I told them, we can’t worry about the last four games, we have to focus on this weekend and getting ready for conference play, getting some confidence to go on and play some of those teams.”
Bottom line, Wagner said, is the Mavs need to have some success to jump-start things.
“We’ve just got to figure out how to win,” he said. “We’ve got to get that one, and maybe then we’ll get going.”