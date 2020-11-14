Even though this season hasn’t started and all players are receiving another year of eligibility, recruiting didn’t stop for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Taylor Wagner signed three high school players this week during the early signing period, two from Colorado and one from Iowa.
“I am really excited about this year’s signing class,” Wagner said in a release announcing the signings. “I think they checked all the boxes we were looking for this year and will all be great players for us.”
Wagner signed Kylie Kravig, a three-time all-conference guard from University High School in Greeley. The 5-foot-8 senior averaged nearly 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as a junior, including scoring a season-high 29 points against Resurrection Christian.
“She is a dynamic guard that does a little of everything,” Wagner said. “I love her toughness and her ability to defend.”
Tia Slade, a 5-11 forward, signed out of Highlands Ranch. She was an all-league player as a junior, with a season-high of 12 points three times last season and three times grabbed nine rebounds in a game.
“She will be a great defender and rebounder for us,” Wagner said. “Her presence will be known when she is on the floor with her work ethic.”
He also signed one of the best shooting guards in Iowa, Sam Scott, a 5-9 guard from North Scott High School in Eldridge. She led her team to two Iowa state titles and set the school record with 53 made 3-pointers last season.
“She is one of the great shooters in Iowa,” Wagner said. “She will definitely help our team by stretching defenses.”
The majority of this year’s eight-player senior class is planning to return for the 2021-22 season. CMU’s season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 4.