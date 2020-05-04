When Travis Mercado first saw Tristan Kelly wrestle, he knew keeping the Douglas County High School standout in state was a top priority.
Check that off the list.
Kelly, who won the state championship at 161 pounds this season and is also an accomplished wrestler at the national level, recently signed her national letter of intent with the Mavericks.
“She’s the top-ranked girl in this senior class,” Mercado said. “She’s been on multiple cadet and junior national teams.
“It’s been a long two-year process of recruiting her and it was important for me to make sure she stayed here in state and came to our program, because I knew she could be a very impactful person and truly instrumental in developing the program and getting where we want to be.”
Kelly won two state championships and went 26-0 her senior year. She also won the Cadet Pan American Games title in 2019 and was a member of the USA Junior National team, which Mercado was slated to coach in the Junior Pan Am Games in Brazil this summer. That event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 161 pounds, Kelly is between weight classes at the college level, but Mercado said that could work to her advantage next season.
“Her coming in at 170 for us would be ideal,” he said. “She wrestled at 161 at the state tournament this year and she’s talked about making the cut to 155. Outside of college wrestling she has some pretty high goals and things she wants to accomplish and she wants to be at 72 kilograms (158 pounds) is where she’d really like to stay around for the international competitions.
“She can still dominate at 170 (even weighing around 160). She wrestled in two college opens this past year at 170 pounds and I think the combined wrestling time was under five minutes, and that was for six or seven matches. She can wrestle well at 170 and still be fairly light.”
Mercado concentrated on improving the three upper weight classes for next season, where CMU went only 5-24 last season. He’s still finalizing the recruiting class, but has commitments from two of the top wrestlers in the nation at 191 pounds and another at 170.
He returns seven All-Americans in the lower and middle weights next season.
Another advantage CMU had to sign Kelly is that the Mavericks have the only women’s wrestling team in the state and the sport has been classified as an “emerging” sport by the NCAA.
“That was a big part for her, knowing she’s part of that movement toward the NCAA process and wanting to stay at an NCAA school was important for her,” Mercado said.
“She’s at the right age, hopefully with championship status coming soon, her junior or senior year will be the first for the NCAA championships and she’ll be one of the first NCAA women’s champions in women’s wrestling for Colorado Mesa University.”