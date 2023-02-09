The Colorado Mesa women’s swimming team continued its winning streak at the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorium, winning all four races Wednesday night.

Olivia Hansson got the night started for the Mavs with a victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, touching the wall nine second ahead of the second-place finisher. In the 200 individual medley, Lily Borgenheimer led a 1-2-4 finish for Mesa swimmers. Sophia Baines was second and Ada Qunell was fourth.