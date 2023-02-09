The Colorado Mesa women’s swimming team continued its winning streak at the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorium, winning all four races Wednesday night.
Olivia Hansson got the night started for the Mavs with a victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, touching the wall nine second ahead of the second-place finisher. In the 200 individual medley, Lily Borgenheimer led a 1-2-4 finish for Mesa swimmers. Sophia Baines was second and Ada Qunell was fourth.
Izzy Powers and Logan Anderson tied for first in the 50 freestyle, as the Mavs swept the top six places. In the final event, Borgenheimer, Lauren White, Kiara Borchardt and Ruby Bottai set an RMAC meet record in the 200 medley relay. The CMU women lead Colorado Mines 334-184 in the team standings.
The Maverick men lead the team standings with 317 points, but only won one of the four events in the pool Wednesday.
Gavin Anderson, Kyle Benjamin and Jacob Troescher finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,000 freestyle. Ben Samspon won the 200 IM with teammates Mahmoud Elgayar, Kuba Kiszczak and John Walgast finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Felipe D’Orsi was the top finisher for the Mavs in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in fourth and the 200 medley relay team was disqualified.
Isaiah Cheeks won the 3-meter diving competition with 567.45 points with teammates Dawson Wilson and Josh Thomas finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.