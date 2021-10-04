The Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team took another step to joining the upper eschelon of the RMAC on Sunday, knocking off a nationally ranked team for the second time this season.
With time running out in a 2-2 game, Tatum Pfalmer scored the winning goal to lift the Mavericks to a 3-2 RMAC road victory over fifth-ranked CU-Colorado Springs.
Pfalmer slipped behind the UCCS defense on the left wing, making sure she stayed onside, and Haley Klasner, who had the ball in the middle of the field, got her the ball. Pfalmer’s left-footed shot hit the far post, then caromed back across the goal line at the 88:22 mark.
The Mavericks sent the ball deep into the UCCS zone in the final minute and a half to prevent the Mountain Lions from getting a good scoring chance.
It was the second time this season the Mavericks (5-2-0, 2-1-0 RMAC) have defeated a nationally ranked team — they knocked off then-No. 10 Northwest Nazarene 3-2 in overtime in the third game of the season.
The Mountain Lions (8-2-0, 3-1-0) scored in the sixth minute of the game, but Lexi Newton took a feed from Lila Dere for a one-touch goal in the 30th minute to send the game to intermission 1-1.
Klasner gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead just more than five minutes into the second half, but UCCS tied it up five minutes later, setting up Pfalmer’s game-winner.
Men’s Soccer
Colton Shafer and David Peters scored less than a minute apart in the first half to lead CMU to a 3-1 victory over CU-Colorado Springs.
Shafer scored 38:58 into the game, and 25 seconds later, Peters took a pass from Joey Joiner to put CMU (8-2-0, 2-0-0 RMAC) up 2-0.
Alex Andersson scored for the Mountain Lions (4-4-1, 0-2-0) on a penalty kick early in the second half, but with just more than 14 minutes to play, Daisuke Takanaka put the game away.
The Mavericks took 19 shots, seven on goal, in the physical game — the teams combined for 23 fouls and seven yellow cards were issued.