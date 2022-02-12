Four games in seven days — all victories for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Faced with playing two makeup games earlier this week that were postponed twice by COVID protocols, the Mavericks (19-4, 14-4 RMAC) wrapped up their week on the road with a 74-59 victory over Adams State in Alamosa.
“They did a good job; we survived it,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. The Mavericks left Grand Junction after class on Monday and didn’t return until after Friday night’s game. “We gave up a couple of fatigue turnovers and we let them get all the way to the rim, but for the most part, they battled. For four games in seven days, we competed really well. This is a hard place to play.”
Coupled with the altitude in Alamosa is the fact that the Grizzlies (9-13, 7-10 RMAC) pressure full court most of the game, and put a lot of pressure on ballhandlers. CMU turned the ball over 15 times, but several of them were late after they had built a sizeable lead.
“That’s where we got a little fatigued,” Wagner said. “They had fouls to give (late in the game when the Grizzlies turned up the pressure) and if they got one, no big deal, if they got a steal, they got rewarded for it. We told them, ‘They’re gonna come, you’ve got to be strong with the ball and you’ve got to meet the pass, help the ballhandler.’”
Mariah Martin, who played all but nine minutes in the three games this week — the break coming against New Mexico Highlands on Tuesday — led all five starters in double figures with 21 points. She also had seven assists and nine rebounds.
Monica Brooks was a force inside, with her first double-double of the season, 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three steals. Dani Turner had 14 points, Kelsey Siemons 13 points, with eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and Sophie Anderson finished with 10 points.
By attacking the rim, the Mavericks shot 50% from the field, with 36 points in the paint, and held Adams State to 383% from the field.
“They way they play, they don’t allow you to run too much (set plays) with the trapping and pressure,” Wagner said. “We wanted to attack the rim and told the girls, after two or three passes, someone was going to be open. We wanted to get to the paint and for the most part we found each other and got a lot of points in the paint.”