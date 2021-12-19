In a game with playoff intensity, Colorado Mesa’s 1-2 punch of Mariah Martin and Dani Turner lifted the Mavericks to a 60-50 victory Saturday over No. 23 CSU-Pueblo at Brownson Arena.
The backcourt tandem combined for 42 points, and the Mavericks’ defense allowed the ThunderWolves to shoot only 23% in the fourth quarter to get a resume-building victory.
Martin finished with 22 points and a game-high nine rebounds, with Turner scoring 20 points, with three assists and a pair of steals.
The Mavericks trailed 37-35 late in the third quarter when Sophie Anderson was fouled battling for a rebound. After checking the video, the officials called an intentional foul on CSU-Pueblo’s Tomia Johnson, and Martin made both free throws to tie the game.
On the ensuing possession, Anderson was fouled again. Her two free throws put the Mavericks up for good, 39-37.
Still clinging to a two-point lead after three quarters, Martin made a pair of free throws after driving the lane early in the fourth, then took advantage of an offensive rebound to hit a 3-pointer, giving the Mavs a 46-39 lead.
It was a three-point game with four minutes to play, but Kelsey Siemons buried a 3-pointer from the corner and Anderson, who finished with eight rebounds, was fouled on a defensive board and made both free throws with 1:24 remaining.
The ThunderWolves made only three of 13 shots in the fourth quarter, unable to hit a shot to get any closer than four points.
Colorado Mesa, which leads the RMAC in rebounding margin at 12.5 per game, was relentless on the boards, outrebounding the ThunderWolves 47-25, with 20 on the offensive end leading to 19 points. Most of CSU-Pueblo’s damage was done in the paint, with 36 points — the T-Wolves (8-3, 4-1 RMAC) hit only three of 15 from the 3-point line, the Mavericks (10-1, 5-1) made seven of 22.
Wrestling
Dawson Collins stunned the top seed and second-ranked wrestler in the nation in the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis, defeating Nicholas Daggett of UNC-Pembroke 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Collins, a redshirt freshman from Grand Junction, was down 4-3 starting the third period, then scored an escape with 1:01 remaining to tie the match. With only eight seconds remaining, Collins (15-1) took Daggett down to complete the victory.
Collins faces Paxton Rosen of Central Oklahoma in today’s semifinals.
The Mavericks are in third place with 55½ points. Central Oklahoma leads with 71½ points, followed by Wisconsin-Parkside with 57.
Collin Metzgar is also in the semifinals at 133 pounds after defeating Patrick Allis of Western Colorado 8-5 in the quarterfinals. Metzgar faces top-seeded Tanner Hitchcock of Lindenwood in the semifinals.
Nolan Krone lost his second-round match at 184 pounds, Ryan Wheeler was beaten in the quarterfinals at 157, as was Alexander Holguin at 165, Seth Latham at 174, Donnie Negus at 197 and Gabe Carranza at 285.
The semifinals, championship and consolation brackets are today.
Women's Wrestling
Claire DiCugno's stellar freshman season continued Saturday in the women's West Coast Tournament of Champions tournament.
DiCugno, ranked No. 3 in the nation at 130 pounds, won 4-3 in the final against Victoria Baes-Dillone of Umpqua Community College after three straight wins by technical fall to reach the championship match.
The win avenged Friday's 11-8 loss to Baez-Dillone in a dual against Umpqua.
The Mavericks, who finished third as a team with 111 points behind Southern Oregon and Simon Fraser, had two more wrestlers place second, Anja Tschohl at 116 pounds and Marissa Gallegos at 123. Tschohl lost to top-seeded Tara Othman of Southern Oregon 14-6 in the championship match, with Gallegos losing 7-1 in her final to Simon Fraser's Karla Godinez-Gonzalez, who was also seeded first. Gallegos had one technical fall and two pins on her way to the title match, with Tschohl winning two matches by decision and another by technical fall.
Kaylie Catalano (101), Lillian Broadrick (123), Jolynn Harris (136), Holly Beaudoin (136), Kaylee Haynes (143) and Melena Jones (191) all placed in the top eight, with double forfeits in their final matches because wrestlers had reached their match limit for the day.