The young Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team is growing up.
The Mavericks upset the No. 12 team in the nation Friday night, knocking off RMAC leader Colorado School of Mines 59-52 at Lockridge Arena in Golden.
“Great game for this team, great game,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavs (9-14, 8-9 RMAC) won their second straight game and their biggest game of the season. “That’s something we’ve needed all year long. It couldn’t happen at a better time.”
Freshman Olivia Reed had a double-double before fouling out late in the fourth quarter, with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Monica Brooks had 14 points and eight boards and point guard Kylie Kravig had 12 points and hit all 10 of her free throws, including four crucial ones in the final 2:20.
Laura Gutierrez answered Mines’ go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:22 to play to tie the game at 49-49 and the Mavericks took the lead for good with 4:29 remaining.
Tia Slade was fouled on a drive and hit the back end of a two-shot foul to make it 50-49 and then the defense took over.
“From (Lauryn) Deede going in (for Reed), they played great defense. I don’t think she took a shot, but she guarded well, she rebounded,” Wagner said. “Kylie with the free throws, Laura with the free throws (four in the final 12 seconds to ice the game) and Monica played great defense in the second half. Olivia was on the boards in the second half and grabbed every single one.
“That was one of the things we talked about, we’ve got to win the rebounding battle against this team and I thought they stepped up to the challenge.”
Mesa outrebounded Mines (19-4, 15-3) 41-36 and allowed the Orediggers to shoot only 14% from the field in the third quarter and 23% in the fourth, when the Mavericks outscored them 21-10.
“I almost hate to say it, but this is the only time we’ve really been settled for a whole quarter in the fourth quarter,” Wagner said. “They didn’t panic, they didn’t flinch when Mines did something, they just kept grinding it out.
“It was fun, a fun game for our kids and like I said, it’s just what we needed at the right time.”
Gutierrez finished with 10 points, seven of which came at the free-throw line — Colorado Mesa was 28 of 34 at the line, the Orediggers 10 of 14. That helped erase Mines’ advantage at the 3-point line, where it hit six to CMU’s one — the key one by Gutierrez to tie the game.
Instead of settling for outside shots, the Mavericks attacked the rim and drew fouls, and defensively forced the Orediggers into contested shots.
“(Megan Van de Graaf) was just kicking our butt and I went in (at halftime) and said, ‘What do we need to do?’ Monica said, ‘Coach, I got you.’ And you know what? She backed it up,” Wagner said. “I don’t know if she scored in the second half, maybe two, but we didn’t have to adjust anything; Monica did the job.”
That carried over to the rest of the Mavs.
“We played our butts off,” Wagner said. “They were playing hard, but we just made some plays. ... It was a total 180. We were making plays and the girls thrived on that. Once they made one, they made two and then it turned into three.
“They were locked in the whole time. They were telling me in the timeouts what they’re gonna do. That’s the make of a great team, when the kids start to see it on the floor and are making adjustments on their own.”
