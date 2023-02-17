cmu vs uccs

Olivia Reed is one of two freshman starters for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, which hopes to continue its winning ways this weekend at home against New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo. The Mavs currently are No. 8 in the RMAC, but likely need to win three of their final four games to secure a berth in the RMAC Tournament.

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

 Scott Crabtree

Taylor Wagner knew he was going to have a young team this season no matter what. The Colorado Mesa women’s basketball coach just wasn’t anticipating a half-dozen missing the entire season to injuries, which limited options in the lineup.

Some of those players are back practicing in a limited role, with the hope they’ll get more work in the spring and be ready to go in the fall.