Olivia Reed is one of two freshman starters for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, which hopes to continue its winning ways this weekend at home against New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo. The Mavs currently are No. 8 in the RMAC, but likely need to win three of their final four games to secure a berth in the RMAC Tournament.
Taylor Wagner knew he was going to have a young team this season no matter what. The Colorado Mesa women’s basketball coach just wasn’t anticipating a half-dozen missing the entire season to injuries, which limited options in the lineup.
Some of those players are back practicing in a limited role, with the hope they’ll get more work in the spring and be ready to go in the fall.
“That was the hard thing,” Wagner said of the injuries. “It’s just one of those things you can’t control, but the kids have grown up. A lot of kids had to play early that maybe in years past … We started two freshmen. I don’t think I’ve ever done that. I don’t even know if I’ve ever started a freshman (he hasn’t during his time at CMU). We’ve done some different things that really didn’t fit what we’ve done in the past but it’s starting to work out now and I think in the long run it’ll really benefit us.”
Freshmen in Wagner’s program typically either redshirt or play limited minutes as they learn the system and get accustomed to college. That was a luxury he didn’t have this season.
“I kind of look back to when Kylyn (Rigsby), Sophie (Anderson) and Kelsey (Siemons), when they all came in as freshmen, we had our learning experiences with them, and that next year they won two (RMAC titles) in a row and that COVID year, remember, Dani (Turner) only played half of it, most of it with a stress fracture (in a foot) or didn’t play at all, so that was kind of a weird year.
“Then the next year they got it back and took second. I could kind of see that playing out again with this team where they’re just gonna get stronger as they get older and figure out how to win and be there in the end.”
Riding a three-game winning streak after avenging earlier losses to Colorado School of Mines at Metro State, the Mavericks (10-14, 9-9) are sitting in the No. 8 spot in the conference, but will likely need to win three of their final four games to secure a berth in the RMAC Tournament.
New Mexico Highlands is two games out and CSU Pueblo is tied with the Mavs in the 7-8 spot, but won the first meeting by one point, so a season split would help the Mavs’ cause.
Wagner is most proud of how the players didn’t give up during a 1-5 start to the conference season.
“In practice we’ve never talked about we’re young or we’re this or that with the injuries,” he said. “It’s like, you have your opportunity, right? Now let’s go make it happen. The girls could have quit a month ago, they could have not really been invested, but they kept trying, they’ve paid attention and they’ve gotten better.
“I think everybody has this belief that we get in, we can do some things and I think it’s possible. What a great way to go out and finish the next two weeks out, get into the tournament and going on a run in the tournament.”