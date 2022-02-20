As Dani Turner tossed and turned Friday night, she said she played Saturday’s game in her head.
And she came to one conclusion:
“It wasn’t an option to lose.”
Turner’s 28 points led the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team to an 81-74 victory over RMAC leader Colorado School of Mines in front of an overflow crowd at Brownson Arena, moving the Mavericks closer to the top of the conference standings with their ninth straight victory.
“And even last night, I’m like, going through my mind, I’m visualizing and saying, ‘OK, this can happen, this could happen, or this happened last game, this can’t happen again,’ ’’ Turner said. “I felt like I didn’t even sleep, I was just playing the whole game in my mind. Even when I tried to take a nap today, just a 15-minute cat nap, I’m OK, this happens here, is there a shot here?’’’
In a game CMU coach Taylor Wagner thought would hinge on defense, the offenses took center stage, even though both teams were playing outstanding defense.
The Mavericks (21-4, 16-4 RMAC) shot 80% from the 3-point line in the first quarter to open a 10-point lead, and cooled off in the second half, but finished at 50% from long range and 55.3% overall.
Mines, behind 21 points from Sammy Van Sickle, including five 3-pointers, shot 46.3% from the field and finished 11 of 24 from the 3-point line.
“They shoot 46, we shoot 55. It was just one of those games where we went back and forth,” Wagner said. “We started off hot, and then they flip the script and did the exact same thing in the second quarter to us, and it’s all tied up. And then it just came down to that, second half, and went back and forth again.
“Late in the fourth quarter, I thought the girls just did a phenomenal job. Everything went like it needed to. We made shots, we got stops, we got fouled and went to the free-throw line. There was that little point where we really stretched the lead and then it kind of came down to that seven, eight, nine, 10-point lead and the girls held on. It was a good win.”
Tied 34-34 at halftime, the teams traded leads much of the third quarter. Mariah Martin buried a 3-pointer with six seconds left on the shot clock in the final minute to help CMU nose in front by two heading into the final 10 minutes.
With the Mavericks clinging to a two-point lead after neither team could score in the first three minutes of the final quarter, Emily Cavey grabbed a crucial offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Martin and got the ball to Turner, who hit a 3 from the wing with 7:19 to play in the game.
That put CMU up 56-51, and on the other end, Kelsey Siemons switched off with Cavey and drew an offensive foul against Van Sickle. On the other end Martin, who had 20 points and six assists, hit a driving layup after taking a handoff from Turner.
Turner and Ashley Steffeck traded 3-pointers, then Turner hit a step-in jumper with 5:15 remaining to put the Mavericks up 63-56.
A baseline cut by Anderson resulted in a layup and Monica Brooks posted up for a bucket.
Turner’s floating jumper in the lane with 1:50 remaining all but sealed it, 71-64, with the Orediggers (22-4, 16-3) having to foul down the stretch. CMU made nine free throws in the final minutes as the crowd of 1,102 stood and applauded.
Turner said she talked up the game all week everywhere she went on campus and said the crowd provided a huge lift.
“Right before the tip, I pulled the team in and I was like, this is pretty much the RMAC championship game right here,” Turner said. “We’ll see them again. With the atmosphere, I was spreading the word throughout every single team, I wrote it in the weight room, said it to everyone in the training room when I was in there, ‘Hey, I’ll come to your game if you guys come to our senior night.’ I was just trying to create that atmosphere for everybody. We thrive off them. They gave us so much life.”
Anderson finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, and even bigger, held Denali Pinto to only two shots — she made one of two 3-pointers and scored five points.
“I mean, she did a phenomenal job. She wasn’t with us the first time we played them,” Wagner said of Anderson, who was sick and watching online from home when the Mavericks played in Golden. “Heart and soul. Great defender, rebounder and it made a big difference having her tonight and shutting Pinto down.”
The key, Anderson said, wasn’t all that complicated.
“It’s like Wags tells me, ‘Don’t let her catch the ball,’ ” Anderson said. “She’s not gonna do anything if she doesn’t have the ball. That’s pretty much my focus, don’t let her have anything, limit her touches.”
The five fifth-year seniors were honored after the game, and know if they win out, there’s a chance they’ll not only be hosting the first round of the conference tournament, but the final four as well, with the standings determined by the Ratings Percentage Index.
“That’s one of the best atmospheres we’ve had in that gym, people on the baselines and you can’t even get in,” Wagner said. “I’m glad that people came out and honored the girls. What a phenomenal group, phenomenal careers for all of them. And it’s not over. That’s the next focus. We’ve got to be ready to have the big game after the big game. No letdowns.”