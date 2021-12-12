It was never a contest.
With the starting five combining for 62 points and collectively shooting 52% from the field, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball rolled to a 76-52 victory over Chadron State on Saturday night at Brownson Arena.
“It was fun,” said Mariah Martin, who got off to a slow start Friday but wasted no time against the Eagles, scoring 19 points. “We’re all hitting our shots and we’re having fun out there. That’s what matters the most, and I think when we’re having fun and following our game plan, we play our best.”
Dani Turner scored 18 and Kelsey Siemons 15 more. Siemons, who had a career-high 16 rebounds on Friday and blocked seven shots, added 11 more rebounds and three more blocks — CMU blocked seven shots after swatting 13 on Friday.
That defensive effort, along with the Mavericks (8-1, 3-1 RMAC) allowing Chadron State (3-7, 2-2) to shoot only 25% in the first half and 35% for the game, got CMU out and running.
“Our defense was great,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We hit shots, we took care of the basketball, we only had three turnovers in the first half. For the first 25, 28 minutes they played a phenomenal basketball game.”
And after facing zone defenses nearly every night, the Mavericks got a treat with the Eagles opting to play man.
That opened up driving lanes, with Turner and Martin taking full advantage, and Siemons enjoyed a size advantage inside.
The Eagles hung relatively close for the first few minutes, but CMU went on a 13-2 run to close out the final four minutes of the first half, then outscored Chadron 22-9 in the second quarter. Turner had 14 points at the half and Martin 13. With a 27-point lead at the half, Wagner reminded the Mavericks the game was far from over.
“That third quarter was really good. If we come out flat there, then (Chadron) can cut it to 15 or whatever and then it becomes a ballgame and they have confidence,” Wagner said. “I’m glad they were focused for that third quarter.”
They stretched the lead to 32 points, 55-23, midway through the third quarter when Turner dropped in a turnaround jumper that she banked in off the glass. She followed that with a drive through the lane after Sophie Anderson came up with a steal to trigger a break.
Mesa scored 13 points on the break and 17 second-chance points.
“I think (Samiyah Worrell) has a big impact on how Chadron plays and in a way it felt like she got of got in her head and you could just see she was frustrated and their team started getting frustrated,” Martin said. “We just built with that and went with it. Like I said, we were having fun hitting shots and it’s hard to stop a team when that’s happening.”
Comfortably ahead 67-29 at the end of the third quarter, the starters headed to the bench and the next generation took over, with the majority of the fourth quarter played with five freshmen on the floor.
“We got some of the other girls in that don’t see as many minutes,” Wagner said. “It got a little shaky there for a little bit, but it’s valuable time for them as well.”
One of those freshmen, point guard Kylie Kravig, logged an average of 25 minutes over the weekend, early on playing with the first team, sometimes spelling Martin and at other times playing in a two-point guard lineup, especially against Black Hills on Friday, which employed more pressure than Chadron State.
“I think I learned a lot from the defensive side of when I should go over or under screens, that kind of stuff,” Kravig said. “Then I’m able to see from a different perspective on offense because I run guard when Mariah’s in. I think I’m learning a lot when I get minutes.
“I think maybe the biggest thing is making sure I know plays from the (off) guard spot, just because they’re a lot different, especially when we’re going to Dani’s side; I need to get out of her way sometimes. Defensively I just need to make sure I’m aggressive and not let people score.”
The way Turner played was key — she had a confident look in her eye and her game followed suit.
“When she can attack the rim, that’s when she’s at her best,” Wagner said. “Then she’s got the pull-up that’s really hard to guard and that’s when she goes out there and takes control of the game.”