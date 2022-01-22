Think Kaylee Lacy Haynes was ready for her final home wrestling match Friday night?
The senior from Grand Junction, the first signee for the fledgling women’s wrestling program four years ago, sprinted onto the mat, shook hands with Chadron State’s Karstin Hollen and was leaning forward, almost jumping the whistle.
Four seconds into the bout, she had taken Hollen down. Then, only seconds later from the neutral position, she latched onto Hollen for a hip throw, quickly got her on her back and pinned her.
Her final home match lasted only 24 seconds, and although she was fine with that, a little later she wished she might have waited just a little bit longer for that winning throw.
“After I ran off the mat, I was like, ‘Man, I should have made it last a little longer,’ ’’ she said. “But that’s what nationals are for. But thinking back, I probably would have (not ended it so quickly), but I got the win, we got the win overall and that’s all I’m here for.”
The win kept Haynes undefeated at Brownson, one of her many goals.
“When I went out there I was nervous,” she said. “I’ll admit that I was definitely a little nervous, but the first few matches were really slow and I felt like the atmosphere in here … we’ve got to pick it up. It’s our senior night, our last home dual, so I went out there with a clear mindset and just go do what you do, everything you’ve been working for.”
The fifth-ranked Mavericks handily defeated Chadron State 41-6. The Eagles started their program this season and left five of the 10 weight classes open. Tatum Heikkkila was the only Maverick to lose, getting taken down late in the second period and pinned with 10 seconds remaining against Kamila Montenegro.
Fellow seniors Jolynn Harris earned a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Ryleigh Dye at 136 pounds, and Mayte Villada pinned Jeslyn Jindra with 48 seconds left in the first period at 155 pounds.
Haynes, who got married this past summer, had a large throng of family and friends, all of whom were stomping on the bleachers from the moment she ran through the tunnel after Senior Night festivities, which showered her with flowers and gifts. Her mother hung a pair of black wrestling shoes with pink stripes around her neck — her very first wrestling shoes, from when she was 3 years old.
After the match her arms were filled with bouquet of flowers as she tried to hug everyone who came to watch her final match.
Haynes, who graduated from Grand Junction High School, was the focus of Travis Mercado’s early recruiting, who knew he needed to get one of the top local wrestlers on board for the new program. It was a program Haynes didn’t even know was going to exist when CMU announced the addition of the sport. And she had no clue how to wrestle freestyle — now she’s the fourth-ranked wrestler at 143 pounds.
She’s proud of her impact on young wrestlers in the valley and hopes more local wrestlers opt to follow her to CMU — she’s helping coach the District 51 girls team.
“They showed up and oh, my God, my heart felt so big. When I threw that girl and looked up, I was looking at my high school wrestlers,” Haynes said. “I just in that moment, remembered being in high school role, I never had someone to look up to, so I hope that them coming here tonight, not only seeing me but the entire wrestling team, I hope that set some goals for them.”
She’s had an outstanding career, earning All-America status two years and will likely be an All-American again this season. She’s 19-4, and Friday’s win was her 59th in a CMU singlet.
“Gosh, it it’s hard to think about, it chokes me up thinking about it, because it’s stuff 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I was going to be here,” she said. “I mean, I this was all a dream, and I’m living it.”