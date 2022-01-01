Less than a half-hour before tipoff Friday, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced that the Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball game at CU-Colorado Springs was being postponed.
CMU coach Taylor Wagner confirmed Friday that the Mavericks had players test positive for COVID-19, but that they were asymptomatic. Wagner said today’s game at New Mexico Highlands will also be postponed.
“We’ll try to reschedule them both. I’ve been talking with the UCCS coach and we have a tentative date,” Wagner said as the Mavericks were attempting to travel back to Grand Junction, keeping an eye on the winter storm that was moving through the Rocky Mountains. He plans to talk with New Mexico Highlands coach Garett Sherman today about possible dates to reschedule that trip — Highlands played Westminster on Friday afternoon.
Because the men’s and women’s teams travel separately, the players can be distanced from one another on the bus — they all wear masks on the bus in accordance with travel regulations.
Colorado Mesa made it through all of last season without having to cancel or postpone games because of COVID issues in either the men’s or women’s program.
The Mavericks (10-1, 5-1 RMAC) have only one game next week, Saturday afternoon at Black Hills State. CMU is on winter break, and Wagner said he’ll have to check with the administration to see what the school policy is in regards to when players can return to practice, given the latest CDC guidelines on isolating only five days after testing positive.
Mesa’s games aren’t the only RMAC contests affected by the coronavirus this weekend. Friday’s women’s games between Colorado Christian and CSU-Pueblo and Metro State and Adams State were postponed because of COVID protocols, along with today’s games between Colorado Christian and Adams State and Metro State and CSU-Pueblo.
Friday’s men’s game between Regis and Black Hills State and today’s game between Regis and Chadron State were also postponed.