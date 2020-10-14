Hannah More fired a second-round 72 on Tuesday to finish third in the women's Samuel Proal Invitational at Pueblo Country Club.
The Colorado Mesa senior carded four birdies on the day on her way to the even-par round and had seven in the tournament, second most in the field.
The Mavericks were second as a team, only two strokes behind Westminster. CMU shot rounds of 310 and 313 for a 623, with the Griffins shooting 306 on Tuesday to move up from third place — CMU led by three strokes after the first round.
Randi Kim tied for eighth with a two-round score of 155, Elly Walters tied for 13th at 160, Crystle Querol tied for 16th with a 162 and Brea Tyrus tied for 20th with a 163.