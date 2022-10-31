A pair of tough-luck goals in the first half Sunday ended the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer season in a 2-1 loss at Regis in the quarterfinals of the RMAC tournament.

The Rangers (11-6-2) scored in the 29th minute when Kelby Kuo headed in a ball off a corner kick, and 10 minutes later, it was 2-0. Another corner was played to Kuo, but CMU keeper Chloe Dody made a terrific save, punching the ball back out, but the Mavericks (10-8-1) couldn’t clear it out of the box. The rebound was sent into the corner past a diving Dody by Natalie Bunch.