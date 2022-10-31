A pair of tough-luck goals in the first half Sunday ended the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer season in a 2-1 loss at Regis in the quarterfinals of the RMAC tournament.
The Rangers (11-6-2) scored in the 29th minute when Kelby Kuo headed in a ball off a corner kick, and 10 minutes later, it was 2-0. Another corner was played to Kuo, but CMU keeper Chloe Dody made a terrific save, punching the ball back out, but the Mavericks (10-8-1) couldn’t clear it out of the box. The rebound was sent into the corner past a diving Dody by Natalie Bunch.
The Mavs had a couple of scoring chances in the first half, but couldn’t get a clean look against the Rangers’ physical defense, which kept turning CMU away and taking possession of the ball.
Neither team could muster many scoring chances in the second half, and with 34 seconds left in the game, Lila Dere was tackled in the box. She slipped the penalty kick into the left side of the net for her nation-leading (Division I and Division II) 23rd goal of the season.
The Mavericks put nine of 22 shots on goal, but Regis keeper Katelyn Martin turned away eight. Dody made two first-half saves and was replaced by Ella Harrison in the second half, who made one save.
Regis advances to play No. 25 CU-Colorado Springs, which scored with four seconds left in regulation to beat Fort Lewis 2-1. The Skyhawks had just tied the game in the 86th minute.
In the upper half of the bracket, top-seeded Colorado School of Mines routed CSU-Pueblo 5-0 and Metro State upended fourth-seeded Westminster 1-0.
Triathlon
Shannon Feran and Ashlyn Hicken both finished in the top 10 in the Bearathlon in Berkeley, California.
Feran finished fourth in 1 hour, 6.5 seconds in the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike race and 5-kilometer run. Hicken placed seventh in 1:01.43.5. Torin Lackmann was 12th and Abby Croasdell was 14th. Sixteen women from three NCAA teams — CMU, Denver and San Francisco — were among the 20 female finishers.
The Mavericks, ranked third in Division II, will compete in the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon Championships on Nov. 12 in Tempe, Arizona.