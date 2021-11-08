The Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team needed only a single score to secure the program’s first conference tournament win in 10 years.
The Mavericks beat Fort Lewis 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday at the newly named Unity Field.
“We didn’t play very well around the goal, and that meant more work for our defense. We did well shutting their offense down. Our defenders did well denying passes and keeping the ball in their half,” CMU coach Megan Remec said. “We could have played better but it’s also a good response for the girls after having a tough loss to Westminster on Wednesday.”
The CMU defense suffocated the Skyhawks by allowing only four shots — three on goal — in the game.
The Mavericks had 25 shots with eight on goal. They were inches away from a handful of scores early on but couldn’t seal the deal.
Lexi Newton seemingly had the best opportunity in the 21st minute when she dribbled the ball away from goalkeeper Katlyn Rosenbaum’s fingertips close to the goal. Newton repositioned herself and shot from about ten feet out but hit the goalpost instead.
Mesa finally found the net seven minutes later.
Fort Lewis’ defenders were pressured by Mesa’s forwards and redshirt freshman Haley Klasner intercepted a pass well outside of the box.
“When I looked up, I saw there was no one in front of me and no one running towards me so I knew instantly that I had the shot,” Klasner said.
The last time Mesa won a postseason game was a 1-0 victory against Regis in 2011.
Now, the Mavericks (14-3) host Regis (13-5) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the chance to advance to the RMAC championship game. If the Mavericks win, it will be their first tournament championship appearance since 2003.
In order to get there, Remec knows her team needs to make the most of its opportunities up close.
“Every game in this conference is physical, and I think we made it a little harder on ourselves today by not being as incisive and sharp around the goal as we could be,” Remec said. “We have a variety of players who can score and that makes us dangerous. I think we just have to do a better job keeping the ball so we’re not having to defend or play in transition as much.”