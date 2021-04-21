Colorado School of Mines scored less than four minutes into Tuesday’s RMAC women’s soccer quarterfinal game in Golden, and the Orediggers’ defense shut out Colorado Mesa in a 1-0 victory.
The loss ended CMU’s season at 5-4-1.
The Orediggers’ Eliot Edwards scored the only goal of the game only 3:40 after kickoff, putting it into the upper right side of the net. Lila Dere had a couple of chances to score the equalizer in the final 12 minutes of the half but both were saved by Dani vanLembke. Addie Aandel’s attempt at the 36:52 mark was blocked by the defense, and Lexi Newton missed wide left with less than two minutes to play in the first half.
Dere, CMU’s leading scorer with seven goals, took two shots early in the second half, missing wide on one and another saved by the keeper. Haley Klasner had one final chance to tie the game, but vanLembke snared her fourth save with less than five minutes remaining.
The Mavericks put five of their shots on goal, with Dere taking six total shots, three on goal. CMU keeper Emily Signorio made for saves to keep the Mavericks within striking distance.
Golf
Yael Chahin, Pablo del Castillo and Hannah More all placed in the top 10 in the RMAC golf tournaments, leading the Mavericks to third-place finishes in both the men’s and women’s tournament.
Chahin shot a third-round 72 on Tuesday to tie for seventh in the men’s tournament on the Golf Course at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona, with del Castillo shooting a 71 to tie for ninth. Chahin finished the three-round tournament at 221, with del Castillo one stroke back.
Andrew Ni of CSU-Pueblo finished at 213 to win individual medalist honors and lead the ThunderWolves to the team title.
Peter Grossenbacher tied for 16th for the Mavericks, who shot a team score of 892, with a 74 on Tuesday and tied for 16th at 225. Ethan Bishop tied for 18th at 226 and Kyle Pearson tied for 29th with a 232.
The women, who played on the Blue Course at Wigwam, were led by More, who shot a 78 in the final round to tie for fifth with a 227. Brandy McClain tied for 12th with a 234, Randi Kim tied for 20th at 239, Crystle Querol was 27th with a 232 and Elly Walters one stroke back in 28th place.
The Mavericks shot a 933, only six strokes back of team champion Westminster. Emily Shimkus of CU-Colorado Springs won medalist honors with a 221, including a final-round 67.