The abstract became reality Sunday for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team.
“Before the game we talked about layers and how each game and each thing that we accomplish is just another layer on the program,” defender Michaela Dangler said. “Like Lexi (Newton) said, it just went from this abstract, like we really want to beat them, we want to beat these top teams, and then we proved that we can. In the back of our minds, oh, we can come close, but doing it made it a reality and now it’s a matter of going out and performing every day.”
Dangler, a redshirt sophomore who played at Fruita Monument, was referring to the Mavericks’ 3-2 last-minute victory over then-No. 5 CU-Colorado Springs, their first victory over the Mountain Lions since 2017.
The next layer for the Mavericks (5-2, 2-1 RMAC) is Friday’s home game against first-place Colorado School of Mines (7-1-2, 4-0). The women’s game begins at 4 p.m. at Maverick Field, followed by the men playing Fort Lewis at 7 p.m., looking to avenge a 2-1 nonconference loss to the Skyhawks two weeks ago.
“In the beginning of the season we had this drill, we would sprint for the team we wanted to beat the most,” said midfielder Lexi Newton, a redshirt junior from Palisade. “Half the team there was UCCS and the other half was Mines, and we play Mines on Friday, so it’s kind of like a never-ending cycle playing on top.”
The Mavericks’ have steadily improved the past two seasons under coach Megan Remec, and they’ve progressed from wanting to win to expecting to win. Remec, who was an assistant at Metro State before taking over CMU’s program, stressed that the Mavs aren’t anywhere close to being satisfied.
“It’s the deepest conference in the country from top to bottom, so you better keep improving, you better keep pushing yourself to get better because the talent level in this conference, you know it’s always going to be competitive no matter what game you’re in,” she said. “There’s a lot of growth we want to have this week. I don’t think winning on October second or third, whatever it was, was the biggest goal we have.”
After a one-goal loss last Friday to CSU-Pueblo, the Mavericks kept answering every strike the Mountain Lions had until Tatum Pfalmer put the game away in the 89th minute. As she watched from the sideline, Remec was wishing time would move just a little bit faster.
“I think Tatum dribbling toward the goal was the longest 15 seconds of her life and maybe everybody’s on the field,” she said. “You could see there’s a chance for it, but is it going to happen? Honestly, she had a fantastic finish, really calm, placed the ball.”
Pfalmer sent a left-footed shot to the far post, which caromed back across the goal line.
“A lot of times your emotions can really overtake you there, but she had a really good technique on that to finish that.” Remec said. “Building off what the girls said, part of this is yes, you have to believe you can do it first, and then once you actually do it, is continuing to hold a standard for yourself, like that is the only thing you will accept going forward. You’re not going to accept dipping back down, you’re not going to accept not being at that level, so I think that’s the challenge for us now.”