The Colorado Mesa women’s indoor track and field team won three events Sunday on the final day of the RMAC Championships in Spearfish, S.D., finishing a program-best second behind CU-Colorado Springs.
The Mountain Lions scored 216 points to win the women’s title and 195 to claim the men’s championship. CMU’s men’s team was fifth with 67 points.
The Mavericks won the women’s 200-meter dash, the 400 and the 4x400 relay to finish with 110 points. McKenna Molder won the 400 in 57.20 seconds, with Grand Junction product Jill Payne third in 58.62.
Sierra Arceneaux won the 200 meters in a provisional time of 24.68 seconds; she placed second in the 60 meters in 7.59 seconds, also a national provisional time. In the 4x400 relay, Molder’s anchor leg of 57.22 seconds allowed the Mavericks to win by nearly three seconds. Payne, Mica Jenrette and Arceneaux ran the first three legs.
Chian DeLoach jumped 11.80 meters to place third in the women’s triple jump, also a provisional standard.
In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Nathan Hanson finished third with a national provisional time of 8.15 seconds.
Softball
Down to their final out, the Mavericks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to sweep a doubleheader from preseason RMAC favorite Metro State, 3-0 and 2-1 in the season opener in Denver.
After Paige Adair threw a five-hit shutout in the opener, the Mavericks trailed 1-0 in the seventh inning of Game 2.
Lauren Wedman drew a one-out walk, and with two out, Ally Distler doubled in the gap in left-center, scoring Wedman from first to tie the game at 1-1. Ellie Smith followed with an RBI single to left to put CMU up 2-1 and Smith entered the pitching circle for the bottom of the seventh.
With one out and runners at second and third, she got Kassi Reiger to pop out to left and Kami Grammerstorf’s ground ball to third forced Whitnee Alexander to end the game.
In the opener, Adair struck out seven and walked only one, and got all the runs she needed in the third inning.
Christensen reached on an error and scored on Bradford’s RBI single, and Wedman followed with a two-run home run to right. The teams play another doubleheader today.