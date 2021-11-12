A national team ranking of sixth, with seven individuals ranked among the best in the nation.
All from a fourth-year program that has designs on finishing higher than fourth in the nation, as it did last season.
The still-young Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team opened the season at the Falcon Invitational in Wichita, Kansas, last week, with their unquestioned leader, Marissa Gallegos, winning the 123-pound title. CMU coach Travis Mercado expects big things not only from Gallegos this season, but from his entire team as the sport inches closer to becoming sanctioned by the NCAA.
And after three years of going anywhere to wrestle anyone, Mercado says it’s time for teams to return the favor.
“We’ve traveled everywhere the past three seasons, 15-hour bus rides, plane trips to the southeast,” he said. “I’ve been very vocal about it ... I’m tired of traveling to all these teams to get a look at us. If they want to get a look at us, they need to start coming out to us and start competing against Colorado Mesa, coming out here to wrestle.”
CMU is hosting the Maverick Open on Saturday in conjunction with the men’s Maverick Open at Brownson Arena, and Mercado’s desire to have top teams travel to wrestle at Mesa is working. Top-ranked McKendree University has entered the Maverick Open.
“It’s going to be an electric environment,” Mercado said. “The casual wrestling fan will be able to come in and see two different styles of wrestling going on. You’re going to have the men’s collegiate folkstyle going on and then you’ll have women’s collegiate freestyle. Being able to watch both teams compete here, I think it’s an exciting thing.”
The wrestlers are excited to have some of the best wrestlers in the nation in their own gym.
“I’m really excited,” freshman 130-pounder Claire DiCugno said. “That team is obviously a great team and they’ve had insane runs these past few years. I truly believe that most of our girls can beat their girls. It’s not something where we’re like out of reach, where they’re too good for us. We are right there with them.”
With seven returning All-Americans — Jennesis Martinez (101), Anja Tschohl (116), Gallegos, Kaylee Lacy Haynes (143), Lizzie Miller (123), Zoe Gress (155) and Isabeau Shalack (191), the Mavericks are loaded up and down the lineup. They also have Dalia Garibay healthy after she was injured at the national championships last season. As a freshman, Garibay was the national runner-up at 136 pounds.
One of the biggest additions for Mercado is full time assistant coach, Amanda Hendey. A three-time Team USA member, Hendley medaled three times at the Senior Pan Am Championships, won the 2016 U.S. Open and was a University World Silver medalist.
“She has tons of international experience coming into our room as a coach,” Mercado said. “That’s a big game-changer in the sense of adding something to our program.”