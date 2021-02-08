The fourth-ranked Colorado Mesa University women’s wrestling team competed in a five-team round-robin scramble Saturday hosted by the nation’s No. 1 team, McKendree University, in Labanon, Illinois.
The event also featured third-ranked Emmanuel, fifth-ranked North Central and seventh-ranked Augsburg.
Jennesis Martinez, No. 5 at 101 pounds, won her match against North Central’s Kate Chacho by technical fall, 11-0, and also won a 10-0 tech fall over Augsburg’s Hannah Michael. Martinez went 2-2 on the day.
At 116, Anja Tschohl won four of the six matches she wrestled in. Merissa Gallegos, No. 2 at 123, won all four of her matches. Holly Beaudoin, No. 8 at 130, won two decisions in matches against McKendree’s Alisha Narvaez and Augsburg’s Sierra Brown. Kaylee Lacy, No. 5 at 143, lost her first match to McKendree’s Emmily Patneaud, but she reeled off two straight wins afterward against North Central’s Raena Schledwitz and Augsburg’s Kya Rybachek.
Zoe Gress, No. 7 at 155, was pinned by No. 1 Kayla Marano of Emmanuel and No. 6 Kelly Jimenez of McKendree, but she pinned her other three opponents, including No. 5 Malea Palahniuk of North Central. Kayla Munoz also wrestled at 155, going 2-2.
At 191, No. 7 Isabeau Shalack went 4-2, including ranked wins over North Central’s No. 6 Angelina Kirkpatrick and No. 8 Alondra Aguayo.