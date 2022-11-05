Jennesis Martinez wasted no time in her return to the mat Friday for the Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team.
Martinez, a two-time All-American who missed last season with injuries and is the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 101 pounds, needed only 40 seconds to record a 10-0 technical fall over Chadron State’s Britley Lopez.
The third-ranked Mavericks won their eighth and ninth straight duals, spanning the past three seasons, 41-3 over the Eagles, then defeated Texas Woman’s University, a first-year program, 34-14. Colorado Mesa won every bout against the Eagles, but Chadron was awarded three team match points by forcing decisions at 109, 116 and 170 pounds rather than pins or technical falls.
Marissa Gallegos, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 123 pounds, pinned Ana Rojas Zamora in 48 seconds and Jayleen Sekona, the top-ranked wrestler at 191 pounds, recorded a technical fall in one minute over Sofia Rubio, taking her down to her back only seconds after the opening whistle for four points and dominating from there.
Sekona, though, was stunned in the final bout of the night against Texas Woman’s. Freshman Aubrey Yauger and Sekona were fighting for position with Sekona up 4-2 in the second period. Yauger got an arm takedown and spun Sekona to her back for the pin.
Gallegos won by technical fall in 25 seconds against Mackenzie Peterson of Texas Woman’s.
Daila Garabay, ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds, also made a successful return from injury, pinning Leila Martin in 4:29, the won by technical fall in the second dual. Freshmen Hailey Chapman (136) and Jada Llamido (143) recorded pins in their first two college matches.
Beach Volleyball
Macie Lachemann and Holly Schmidt went 0-3 in their pool matches, all against Division I opponents, in the AVCA Fall Beach Championships in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Maverick duo was one of only two Division II teams in the 64-team tournament. They will play in a consolation bracket for 49th place starting today.
They lost their first match 21-16, 21-14 to Grand Canyon’s Allison Hansen and Abbie Hughes, the No. 2-seeded team, then lost to Loyola Marymount’s Jacinda Ramirez and Abbey Throup 21-15, 21-18. In their final match of the day, Lachemann and Schmidt lost to Coastal Carolina’s Irena Drobnjac and Ellie Hanford 21-14, 21-10.
Their first match today in the consolation bracket is against Tulane’s No. 2 team of Abby Jackson and Samantha Mehlman.