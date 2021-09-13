Colorado Mesa wrestler Marissa Gallegos placed third at the United States Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, earning a spot onto the World Team.
Gallegos, a redshirt sophomore competing at 55 kilograms, reached the semifinals by defeating fifth-seeded Melanie Mendoza 4-2, but lost to second-seeded Jenna Burkert in a 14-4 technical fall. Burkert won the weight class title.
Gallegos won two matches Sunday, pinning Cheyenne Sisenstein, who defeated Gallegos last year in the national championship match. That victory over the No. 2 seed put Gallegos into the third-place match, which she won with another pin over Amanda Martinez.
The champion in each weight class will represent the U.S. on the World Team, with the top three finishers making the team and being invited to various camps and team events.
Colorado Mesa freshman Claire DiCugno also competed in the trials, finishing 2-2.