Only the regional champion in each weight class is guaranteed a spot at the NCAA Division II national wrestling championships this year.
Added pressure?
“I’d say to an extent, yeah,” Colorado Mesa junior Collin Metzgar said. “But overall, I think we’re all just gonna go out there, take it one match at a time and do our best with what we’ve trained for all season.”
The Super Region VI tournament begins at noon on Sunday at Brownson Arena, with finals scheduled for 6 p.m. Only parents of the competing wrestlers will be admitted. Live stats and video streams are on Trackwrestling, with a link at CMUMavericks.com.
The coaches will rank the regional runners-up immediately after the tournament to determine which wrestlers will receive at-large bids to the nationals March 12-13 in St. Louis. Those spots are based on the strength of weight classes at the various regions — Super Region VI should end up with seven or eight at-large bids.
The Mavericks should have a handful of wrestlers seeded second in the seven-team regional, which will feature six RMAC teams plus Nebraska-Kearney. Senior Fred Green, ranked No. 4 in the nation at 165 pounds, junior Seth Latham of Grand Junction at 174, sixth-ranked junior Nolan Krone (184) and No. 12 senior Donnie Negus (197) are returning national qualifiers.
After scrubbing the final week of duals, the Mavericks haven’t had a match since Jan. 23, so they’re more than ready to get on the mat.
“I think it’s definitely both mental and physical,” Negus said of regaining their match edge after a long layoff. “There’s plenty especially for me physically, there’s a lot of us, we’re getting old. Some of us our bodies are starting to try to break down; maybe it’s just me. But there’s definitely huge mental part of it too, because like what (coach Chuck Pipher) said, if you go in there five, six days a week and just grinding every single day and having nothing to show for it, no matches, just it wears on you. It’s hard.
“It makes going to practice really tough, but if you’re taking it easy for a couple days, you have one or two real hard days a week, then take it easy, you have a day off here and there it really helps you mentally.”
That’s the tact Pipher and assistant coach Mike Mendoza took, and this point, there’s nothing left to do except get ready for a grind-it-out day.
“I think we’re healthy and we feel good, guys feel good, their weight’s maintained,” Pipher said. “Like Coach Mendoza said the other day, and he’s not a farmer, but hay’s in the barn.”