Before the dual begins, they’re all smiles, father and son looking forward to watching their respective wrestling teams compete.
During the 90 or so minutes of any Colorado Mesa-Western Colorado dual, it’s all business, each coach doing everything they can to get the most of their wrestlers.
Afterwards, there’s the handshake, maybe a quick hug and pat on the back.
“Oh, yeah, it’s OK. Sometimes it may take a couple of days,” Colorado Mesa wrestling coach Chuck Pipher said of how family holiday get-togethers go after he and his son, Western Colorado coach Charlie Pipher, coach against one another. The latest dual between the rivals begins at 6 tonight at Brownson Arena.
“I always try to throw him a text afterwards, hey, good job, or hey, keep your head up or whatever it may be, but it may take us a couple of days. Realistically, that’s with any coach. I tend to get fired up there, no matter who it is. I used to get after (former Western coach Miles) VanHee when he was there. Heck, when my brother (Andy) was at Paonia and I was coaching (Hotchkiss) we’d get after each other.”
Now there’s a third Pipher in the mix for the Mesa-Western dual, Bo, who’s a volunteer coach with the Mavericks after wrapping up his career at Penn State. Bo is Andy Pipher’s son, Chuck’s nephew and Charlie’s cousin.
This one isn’t the conference dual — that’ll be Feb. 11 in Gunnison, with CMU’s annual Battle in Brownson against CSU-Pueblo on Jan. 27. Although there isn’t the conference tag on this one or the hype that comes with the Battle in Brownson, don’t think this dual doesn’t mean everything to the wrestlers.
“It’s a big one for us,” fifth-year senior Nolan Krone said. “A lot of the younger kids we have wrestling don’t know how big it is for us.”
They’ll find out quickly enough, and several already got a taste of wrestling the Mountaineers, who have more of a veteran lineup than the Mavs at this point. The rivals met a few times during the Nebraska-Kearney Open 2½ weeks ago, with Western winning four of the five matches.
The past three duals have been decided by a total of seven points — CMU lost 24-20 two years ago despite winning six of the 10 matches, because the Mountaineers all four of their matches by pin, racking up all-important bonus points. With finals next week, the Mavericks are expecting a good student crowd as well as their loyal fan base.
“Grand Junction is such a hub of Western Slope wrestling,” Pipher said. “There’s a lot of Gunnison people in this town that went to Western and that just hypes it up even more.
“I mean really, in the end, this is just another match. But it’s a big one for us.”
Basketball teams return home
It’s rare that students are still on campus when CMU’s basketball teams play at home before Christmas, but they’ll get their first look at the Mavericks this weekend before final exams start Monday.
Black Hills State and Chadron State come to Brownson Arena for conference games, with the CMU men and women looking to redeem themselves from Sunday losses at Metro State.
“I think the biggest thing for our group is we’ve got to come out and fight like crazy,” men’s coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It was a disappointing, kind of embarrassing effort on Sunday and we need to respond and finish these four games out with complete vigilance. It’ll be a big challenge, but we have a lot of pride in who we are as a program and we need to come out ready.”
Against Black Hills, the CMU men (7-4, 1-1 RMAC) will be going up against Joel Scott, who’s coming off a 50-point performance last weekend against Western Colorado.
The women (6-1, 1-1) are coming off a rough shooting night against the Roadrunners and despite starting five graduate students, two are new to the starting lineup, and they’re all still adjusting to their roles.
“There’s not one girl out there we’ve told not to shoot it,” coach Taylor Wagner said. “We want them to be able to shoot their shot and be confident with that.”
Only two games into conference play, neither coach is panicking over a split on the road, but they want their teams to get on a roll to close out the 2021 portion of the season.
“There’s certainly a lot to learn, but there’s always a lot to learn,” DeGeorge said. “I think our group has been pretty mature and whether we win or lose, I think they’re willing to make the adjustments they need to.”
“I really like this team,” Wagner said. “We’re still gelling, but we are six and one. It could be a lot worse.”