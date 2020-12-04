Seth Latham is not a fan of not having fans.
“I’m not a fan of it, not a fan,” the Colorado Mesa junior 174-pound wrestler said Thursday after a fan-less Maroon and White scrimmage at Brownson Arena. “It feels like practice. It’s the same as this. The fans are what really makes the atmosphere what it is.”
Since he’s a hometown kid out of Grand Junction High School, Latham always has a good group of supporters in the stands, and the Mavs’ duals always draw a crowd.
But with Mesa County at level red on the COVID-19 dial, state and county health officials have nixed attendance at indoor events. At least through 2020, the stands will stay empty at Brownson for wrestling matches and basketball games.
“Nobody is (a fan of empty stands). That’s why competition is what it is,” CMU coach Chuck Pipher said. “Nobody likes it, no doubt, but we’re competing. There are a lot of teams that aren’t. That’s our philosophy, what we’re doing now a lot of teams aren’t able to do. They might not even be in the wrestling room, there might not be a dual a week from tonight, so thank your lucky stars we’re able to do what we’re doing.”
Usually by this time the Mavericks would have been in a few open tournaments and even a couple of duals, so Pipher went to a three-round, two-mat format Thursday, just to give them multiple matches.
“You look at what shape it takes to do a 7-minute match, it’s extraordinary,” Pipher said. “To get them in shape for match, let alone three of them in an hour and a half, two hours ... Some of these guys, not only did we take the two-week hiatus, but some were off two weeks before that because they were in contact-tracing or maybe got sick early on, so now they’re out another two weeks. Some guys have been out a month, and you don’t make up shape in eight days.”
The starts and stops have also made it tough for wrestlers to maintain their weight.
“It’s frustrating for sure,” Latham said. “This time bringing my weight down was tough because we haven’t been practicing. We practice for a week, take a week off, my weight doesn’t just naturally come off. Me and Nolan (Krone) both had to work a little more than usual.”
Most of the wrestlers had three matches Thursday, and even though they were going up against their practice partners, it was at least in uniform and in the arena instead of the adjacent wrestling room. Music played throughout the matches so there was at least a little atmosphere.
Latham and Krone, a junior 184-pounder who met in one of the final matches of the night, agreed it’s been a mentally taxing.
“This year is a hard year. I’ve never had to go through anything like this, either,” Latham said. “We just go day by day. We all know anything can change any day. We go day by day and hope we can compete next week and the week after that.”
Latham used a takedown with 1:10 remaining in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, and after Krone escaped, Latham’s length helped him hold on for a 4-3 win. The two wrestle each other every day in practice and know each other so well, they were grinning and trying not to laugh in the first period because they each knew what the other was going to try next. Tied 0-0, they got after it in the final two periods.
“I think it has taken a toll on a lot of people,” Krone said of the uncertainty of the season. “Back and forth, being quarantined for two weeks, coming back and wrestling. It’s different, but we’re getting through it.”
They’re hoping next Thursday’s double dual against Nebraska-Kearney and Western Colorado at Brownson can go on as scheduled. Again, without fans.
“There’s hope for sure,” Krone said. “Everything is on the table and who knows what will happen? Just like last year, we didn’t expect that to happen (when the national championships were canceled the afternoon before matches began), but it happened. We’re going at it one day at a time.”