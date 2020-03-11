One minute.
It’s not a lot of time, but when you’re making the adjustment from high school to college wrestling, and you’re as aggressive as Seth Latham is on the mat, that extra minute in the first period of a match takes its toll.
“He’s learned how to manage matches a little better,” Colorado Mesa wrestling coach Chuck Pipher said of the 174-pound sophomore from Grand Junction, one of five Mavericks competing in this weekend’s NCAA Division II national championships.
“He wanted to go out and finish it in the first period, and I think part of that is the confidence about going into the third period. Now his confidence is there where he can wrestle in the third period. He doesn’t feel like he needs to finish it in the first. I think that’s helped him overall in the confidence area.”
That confidence of being able to grind out matches was vital for Latham two weeks ago. He lost his first-round match at regionals and had to come through the consolation bracket to place third and qualify for nationals, winning four straight matches.
“When I lost that first match, I was like, well, it’s going to be a long day,” Latham said. “I just ended up taking it match by match. I had to beat a kid I had lost to two times during the season in my second match. I knew that would be tough, but it was a kid I shouldn’t have lost to at all, and I ended up getting the win.”
Adjusting to longer matches in college and understanding that he might not dominate every match helped Latham go 20-10. He wrestles Luigi Yates of Gannon (18-7) in the first round Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“Last year I really learned what (Pipher) meant by the peaks and valleys of the season,” Latham said. “Right now I feel like I’m peaking, I feel really good. I’m just wrestling smarter, little things to not gas out.”
The Mavericks had a lineup gauntlet from 157-197 pounds most of the season, and once Payton Tawater returned from a knee injury for regionals, he started them on the qualifying run at five consecutive weights.
Tawater (10-4) faces sixth-seeded John Dean of Belmont Abbey (22-1) in the first round. Fred Green (10-0) is seeded third at 165 pounds, facing Kaleb Warner of UNC Pembroke (25-11), Nolan Krone (25-6) opens with fifth-seeded Aidan Pasiuk of Ashland (19-5) at 184 pounds, and Donnie Negus (15-7) drew top-seeded Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree (29-1) at 197 pounds.
Green joined the team after Christmas and like Latham in the regionals, he’s taken a long road to Grand Junction. He started at Boise State, which dropped its program after his redshirt freshman season. From there, he went to the University of Virginia.
“You take on one step instead of the entire load and it made that crushing circumstance into a positive,” he said of having the program at Boise State eliminated. “We’re here going to nationals being one of the best teams we’ve had in awhile. As an individual and as a team, this is tremendous and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Green had gotten his degree and was planning to get on with his life when his former coach at Boise gave him a call. Mike Mendoza had been hired as Pipher’s assistant, and after gaining Green’s trust his first year at Boise, they kept in touch, with Green calling him “a life mentor.”
Mendoza asked if Green would be interested in going to grad school and finishing his eligibility, and, Green said, it was a “no-brainer.” With two semesters of athletic eligibility remaining, Green wrestled in the spring semester this year and plans to do the same next school year.
He’s using his Division I experience to his advantage, although Green doesn’t pay attention to divisions, only the guy across from him on the mat.
“A lot of it, whether it’s D1 or D2, is personal maturity, finding out who I am and developing that character off the mat has contributed a lot to who I am on the mat,” he said. “It’s added a layer of consistency to my wrestling style and I think whether I do the same moves now as I did my freshman year of college, my execution and style is completely a testament to where I am now, seeded third going into nationals. I think I’m going to win it, obviously, with the confidence I have in my abilities and who I wrestled this year. It’s a mindset that’s locked in pretty well.”
All of the wrestlers have a goal of having their picture hang on the wall of the wrestling room, reserved for All-Americans. There’s a special place for national champions, and Pipher would like to see James Martinez (2015) get a little company in his row.
“They can’t help (but think about All-America status) when I’m over there always pounding on that wall,” Pipher said. “A couple of times this week, where the national championship is, I’m pounding on that wall. I’m reminding them of the end goal.”