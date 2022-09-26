Shane Bryan scored his first goal with less than two minutes to play Sunday to pull the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team into a 1-1 tie with CU-Colorado Springs.
Shots were few and far between for the Mavericks (5-3-1, 0-1-1 RMAC), who took only six in the game, with Bryan’s equalizing goal the only shot CMU put on net.
After a scoreless first half, the Mountain Lions (6-1-3, 1-0-1) got a goal by Jack Souder in the 60th minute. Freshman Manuel Ponce Casas had a chance to tie the game in the 64th minute, but his shot went high of the goal just after the Mavs’ Moises Martinez misfired.
Neither team got off a shot after Bryan’s goal at the 88:12 mark and settled for the tie. Teams are no longer playing overtime in the regular season.
Lila Dere’s 13th goal not enough
Lila Dere scored her 13th goal of the season, only two off last fall’s total, but the CMU defense gave up three second-half goals in a 3-1 loss to CU-Colorado Springs.
Down 1-0, the Mavs’ Mikayla Eccher was called for a foul, awarding a penalty kick to the Mountain Lions (6-2-2, 3-1-0 RMAC) , with Makayla Merlo scoring at the 68:38 mark.
Less than one minute later, Dere pulled with Mavs within one goal, but CMU (4-4-1, 2-1-0) didn’t get another shot off the rest of the game.