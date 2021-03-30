The second-ranked Colorado Mesa University volleyball team completed its first-ever undefeated regular season Monday, winning in three sets at No. 13 Colorado School of Mines, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24, to clinch the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship.
The Mavericks (14-0, 11-0 RMAC) finished one game ahead of Metro State (12-1, 10-1 RMAC) in the conference standings after defeating the Orediggers (8-4, 7-4 RMAC).
Maddi Foutz and Savannah Spitzer both led Colorado Mesa with 13 kills. Sabrina VanDeList contributed 23 assists, eight digs and three aces. Kerstin Layman had 19 digs.
Colorado Mesa trailed 24-20 in the third set, but the Mavericks won the final six points to finish the match for good, with Spitzer and Holly Schmidt providing back-to-back kills for the win.
Earlier Monday, Spitzer, a sophomore, was selected as the RMAC’s Offensive Player of the Week, and VanDeList, a freshman, was selected as the RMAC’s Setter of the Week for the second straight time.
SOFTBALL
No. 20 Colorado Mesa suffered its first loss of the season but bounced back to clinch its fourth straight RMAC series at Regis. The Mavericks dropped the first game 12-6 but scored 11 third-inning runs in a 12-1, five-inning victory in the second.
The doubleheader split sent the Mavericks to 15-1 on the season and in the RMAC. The Rangers moved to 12-5 (9-4 RMAC).
In game one, Ally Distler hit a two-run home run in the first inning for a 2-0 Mesa lead and Ellie Smith hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning for a 6-4 advantage. However, the Rangers broke free with seven runs in the sixth inning, five of which were unearned, to end Colorado Mesa’s perfect start to the season.
In the second game, Paige Adair improved to 8-0 in the circle with a four-hit, five-strikeout performance. In the third inning, the Mavericks sent 15 batters to the plate and 10 recorded hits, with Nicole Christensen hitting a three-run homer and Ellie Smith driving in another three runs on a double with the bases loaded.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Blake Amiatu scored nearly 4 minutes into overtime as No. 18 Colorado Mesa rallied at Colorado College for a 13-12 win.
The Mavericks (3-1) trailed 7-4 at halftime, but Connor Schwark and Trent Pernell both scored four goals, combining for five after halftime, to help them down the Tigers (8-2). After climbing out of the halftime hole, Pernell and Amiatu both scored fourth-period goals to give CMU the lead, but Colorado College responded both times to tie the game and force overtime.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Colorado Mesa’s Josie Coffey was selected as the RMAC’s Freshman of the Year as one of 18 Mavericks to receive a combined 27 All-RMAC honors.
Coffey won the women’s high jump at the RMAC Championships and took ninth place at the NCAA Division II Championships on March 12 to earn Second-Team U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-America honors.
Coffey is the first Mav to ever earn the award and joins 2016 Outdoor Freshman of the Year Mekayla Winchester as the only other Maverick to win a major RMAC track and field award.