Mavs picked 8th and 12th, respectively, in PacWest preseason polls
The Colorado Mesa University men's and women's tennis teams were picked eighth and 12th, respectively, in the Pacific West Conference's preseason polls.
The Maverick men, who just missed out on qualifying for the PacWest Championships opportunity last year, received 24 points in the poll. The CMU women were picked 12th after going 0-2 in each of the past two PacWest tournaments. The Mavs received 69 points in the 15-team poll.
The PacWest does not keep official regular season standings nor does it have a conference mandated regular season schedule, but still encourages teams to play each other throughout the spring to shake out the seeding for the April 19-22 championship tournament in Surprise, Arizona.
CMU began the spring season last weekend in Kearney, Nebraska, and will begin the slate against PacWest foes on March 3 at Biola. The CMU women will play eight PacWest foes a combined nine times while the men are slated to face seven conference foes a combined nine times.
CMU's Abreu earns PacWest weekly honor
After going a perfect 8-0 in his matches at the start the spring portion of the season, Colorado Mesa's Jorge Abreu was selected the Pacific West Conference's men's tennis player of the week on Tuesday.
Abreu, a redshirt juinior from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, is just the second Maverick man and third Maverick to earn the PacWest honor since the Mavs joined the conference as affiliate members in 2020-21.
Abreu led the Maverick men to a perfect 4-0 team record in indoor duals over the weekend in Kearney, Nebraska. Abreu and doubles partner Tegan Hartman won all four of their No. 3 doubles matches throughout the weekend and Abreu also dropped only one set in his singles matches playing in the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots of the CMU lineup.
College Track and Field
Mesa's Rigsby jumps to RMAC honor
Colorado Mesa's Gunner Rigsby was selected Tuesday as the RMAC's field athlete of the week for the second time this season.
The honor, the third of Rigsby's career, came after the redshirt junior from Grand Junction won the triple jump with a mark of 15.55 meters (51 feet, 0¼ inch) at last weekend's Minnesota State Massive Meet #2 in Mankato. The performance was in his first competition since setting then then (since broken) all-time RMAC record and World Leading mark of 16.17 meters (53-0.75) in December.
Rigsby now ranks second in Division II with that mark and would have ranked fifth with his new performance.