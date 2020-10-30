It can be a tricky proposition, developing team chemistry and acknowledging political differences in an election year.
College athletic departments across the country embarked on campaigns to register athletes to vote. Colorado Mesa didn’t plan a department-wide initiative, but individual coaches talked with athletes about the importance of voting.
The football coaches helped every player register to vote.
“It’s been fun,” first-year coach Tremaine Jackson said Tuesday afternoon. “We have a lot of conversations in our program about life, about what it means to use your voice and using our voice in the different avenues and platforms that they have. We got a bunch of guys registered to vote that might not have otherwise voted.”
When Jackson was hired, he said a goal was to be more than a football coach.
“It makes it true to what we said we were going to do on the front end, we’re going to be more than just about ball, we were going to be a life-long teaching program,” he said. “I’m happy that our coaches continue to have those conversations with those guys and we look forward to even after the election to keep having them.”
Other coaches also helped their athletes register, encouraging them to vote, and teams have had discussions about politics to varying degrees.
“We started doing stuff and then got into the whole thing with guys opting out (of the basketball season because of COVID-19 restrictions) and it kind of got away from us,” men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We haven’t done as much with it, but we had some discussions early on.”
The presidential election is at the top of the ballot, but Jackson said the Mavericks have talked about more than who should be in the White House. The coaches helped the players research to decide on party affiliations and not only discussed national issues, but their various local issues and candidates, whether they’re from Grand Junction, elsewhere in Colorado, or across the country.
“Don’t get overly focused on the presidential election. A lot of us over our lifetimes are never going to go to the White House, let alone meet a president, but the local elections, the county commissioner, the state senators and U.S. representatives, let’s focus on those things,” Jackson said.
“Let’s really see what we can do, what we can hear and what we believe in with those candidates. Let’s really see what we can do, what we can hear and what we believe in with those candidates.”