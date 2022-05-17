Colorado Mesa’s Peter Grossenbacher and Timmy Cavarno both shot 4-over-par 76 Monday in the first round of the NCAA Division II national championships and are tied for 45th place heading into today’s second round.
Yael Chahin carded a 79 on the 7,056-yard par 72 TPC Michigan course in Dearborn and is tied for 75th, with Kyle Pearson tied for 82nd at 80 and Dakota Gillman shooting an 82 and is tied for 93rd.
The first round was halted in the afternoon because of lightning and scores went up across the board after the delay.
CSU-Pueblo was in contention for the first-round lead in the team race, led by Andrew Ni, who was 3-under after 10 holes and was leading at one point in the first round. He finished with four bogeys on the back nine and took an 11 on the 556-yard par-5 17th hole to go from even par to 6 over and drop into a tie for 66th.
Grossenbacher opened his round with a bogey and had a pair of double bogeys and one birdie in his round. Cavarno carded two birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey for his round. The Mavericks are in 18th place at 311.
The University of Indianapolis has the first-round team lead at 288, led by individual leader Oliver Mast, who shot a 69. Only eight golfers finished below par in the first round.