College Diving
6 CMU divers advance at nationals
Six of Colorado Mesa’s seven divers safely made it through the NCAA Division II pre-qualifying round Tuesday and will compete on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards starting today at the national championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The top 11 women and nine men on each board are seeded into the national championships. Divers who advance on one board can compete on the other, provided they complete the prequalifying round. Double qualifiers count only once against the field of 22 women and 18 men, with open spots filled by alternating the next-closest finisher on the 1-meter, then 3-meter board.
Jolynn Harris, who last weekend competed in the national women’s wrestling championships, flew from Detroit to Greensboro on Sunday and placed fifth in the 3-meter prequalifying competition. Harris scored 249.20 points in the six-dive qualifying round, with teammate Ali Lange ninth (242.20) and Kyra Apodaca 11th (239.60) also advancing — all as double-qualifiers.
The women had a field of 49 in the 1-meter competition and 46 in the 3-meter event.
Isaiah Cheeks was third in the men’s 1-meter prequalifying round of 25 divers, scoring 271.05 points and securing a spot in the championships. He was fourth in the 3-meter competition (311.55).
Tanner Belliston also made it through on both boards, scoring 257.14 points to place sixth in the 1-meter standings and seventh (289.15) in the 3-meter standings. Noah Luna was just outside of qualifying in the morning 1-meter session, but placed eighth on the 3-meter board with 283.15 points, putting him into the main draw.
College Golf
Mavs’ Grossenbacher ties for 35th
Peter Grossenbacher played his best round of the three days of competition in the Las Vegas Desert Classic on Tuesday for the Colorado Mesa men’s golf team, shooting a 2-under-par 70 to tie for 35th place with an 8-over 224.
Grossenbacher’s second-round 80 at The Legacy Golf Club was costly after he was only 2-over after the first round. The Mavericks finished 12th with a team score of 903.
Dakota Gillman tied for 40th with a three-round score of 225. Chris Tarmet tied for 49th at 228 and Kyle Pearson and Pablo Diaz tied for 79th at 236.
College Baseball
Mesa’s McGeary earns RMAC
hitter of week honor for big series
Haydn McGeary hasn’t backed off last season’s pace, when he was the consensus Division II baseball national player of the year. And it appears he likes the Mavs’ new home at Bergman Field just fine.
The junior designated hitter/catcher earned his second RMAC hitter of the week honor on Tuesday after a jaw-dropping series against Adams State. McGeary hit .769 (10 for 13) with four doubles and three home runs in the four-game sweep, scored five runs and drove in three. In three games, he had three hits — he went 1 for 1 in the other game, with three walks, including an intentional walk.
McGeary is hitting .593 with eight doubles and nine home runs this season for the sixth-ranked Mavericks (13-3, 4-0 RMAC), who play a four-game series at Colorado School of Mines this weekend.
College Lacrosse
Trio of Mavericks earn RMAC weekly honors for outstanding play
Three Colorado Mesa lacrosse players earned RMAC weekly honors for their play last week.
Jake Brummett was selected the men’s defensive player of the week and attack/midfielder AJ Switzer was voted the offensive player of the week.
Brummett, a graduate student, won 17 of his 19 faceoffs and picked up eight ground balls in CMU’s 21-5 victory over Adams State. In four games this season, Brummett has won 37 of 50 faceoffs and has 25 ground balls.
Switzer, a redshirt sophomore, scored four goals, including the one that gave CMU the lea for good, and took 12 shots (eight on goal) against the Grizzlies.
Taylor Jakeman, who caused five turnovers and had six ground balls, was selected the women’s defensive player of the week. The Mavericks routed Adams State 20-0 and Fort Lewis 15-4 to open the season. The redshirt sophomore midfielder scored four goals and had two assists.