The return of Ethan Anderson and Raymond Jackson to the lineup for the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team made a big difference Sunday, with the Mavericks claiming a 2-0 victory over Metro State at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Anderson, the Mavs’ All-America defender, had missed the past six games and Jackson, another mainstay on defense, was out the past four games and has missed six games during the season.
The two backline players not only helped the Mavericks, who blocked three shots in a two-minute span in the second half, turn away the Roadrunners, they helped push the ball forward for scoring chances.
CMU ended a 1-4-1 skid with the shutout, scoring a pair of second-half goals.
Jannick Lange headed in a pass from Diogo Silva in the 57th minute after a corner kick to break the scoreless tie. Jackson drew a foul in the box on a breakaway, giving the Mavericks a penalty kick in the 85th minute.
Fernando Morales drove a low shot past the Metro keeper, the sixth successful penalty kick in as many chances for CMU (7-5-1, 3-3-1 RMAC) this season.
Diego Chavez made three first-half saves, pushing his scoreless streak to 210 minutes.
Young Mavs score in shutout
Three Mavericks scored goals for the first time this season and Chloe Dody recorded her second straight shutout in the CMU women’s soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Western Colorado in Gunnison.
Tatum Pfalmer scored 25 minutes into the game and freshman Talea Kuennen followed at the 42:05 mark to give the Mavericks (6-6-1, 4-3-0) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Kylie Wells scored her first collegiate goal in the 56th minute after taking a pass from Jacqueline Linn.
Mesa’s defense allowed only five shots, one of which was on goal and gathered in by Dody. Savannah Harvey came on for the final 18:40 in goal. Mesa put 11 of its 18 shots on goal.