Marissa Gallegos will enter the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships with a No. 1 ranking and undefeated record.
She’ll have plenty of company after Colorado Mesa won five titles and qualified 12 of their 15 wrestlers for nationals the first weekend of March in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Mavericks claimed their first regional championship Sunday at Brownson Arena, scoring 178 points. Simon Fraser was second with 152 and Chadron State third with 123.5. CMU coach Travis Mercado was voted the regional coach of the year.
Gallegos pinned Emily Sullenger of Linfield in 1 minute, 46 seconds to claim the regional title and improve to 24-0. She won her first match in a 10-0 technical fall, then pinned Ana Rojas Zamora of Chadron State in only 16 seconds in the semifinals.
Right after Gallegos won her regional title, Hailey Chapman, ranked No. 7 at 130 pounds, pinned Maraquesis Haintz of Simon Fraser. Eighth-ranked Holly Beaudoin followed with a pin in 2:43 over Simon Fraser’s Jade Trollins to win the 136-pound championship.
Erica Schroeder lost an 11-0 technical fall against Chadron’s Kayley Garcia to place second at 143 pounds.
With two Mavericks in the finals at 101 pounds, Jennesis Martinez, ranked No. 3 in the nation, received a forfeit from teammate Isabella Morales, ranked No. 8, with both advancing to nationals.
Martinez wrestled only 2 minutes, 43 seconds in the tournament, pinning her opponent, Kinsey Smith of Chadron State, in the semifinals after receiving a first-round bye.
Morales recorded a 42-second pin in the first round, then outlasted Odelia Lopez of Schreiner University 4-2 in the semifinals, scoring a second-period takedown to break a 2-2 tie.
Dalia Garibay, the national runner-up as a freshman who was injured two years ago in the quarterfinals and missed all of last season to recover, will return for another shot at a title at 155 pounds.
Garibay, ranked third, breezed to the finals with a pair of technical fall victories and received a forfeit from Simon Fraser’s Paige Maher.
Hania Halverson claimed third place at 123 pounds to give the Mavericks two qualifiers in that division, pinning Jazmin Gorder of Minot State in 1:26 after taking a 10-2 lead.
Elizabeth Miller was third at 130 pounds to join Chapman at nationals in that weight class. Miller gave up an early takedown, and with the match tied 2-2, pinned Annika Gotlieb of Minot State in only 40 seconds in the third-place match.
Celina Cooke took an 8-0 lead and then pinned Poorna Babu of Texas Woman’s in 2:21 to place third at 143 pounds, another weight class in which the Mavericks had two qualifiers.
Samantha Vasquez was pinned in 2:16 by Aubrey Yauger of Texas Woman’s to place fourth at 170 pounds, and Melena Jones pinned Lila Bloomer of Chadron State in the fifth-place match, forcing a true fourth-place match between the two Mavericks for a spot in nationals.
They were tied 7-7 after regulation, with Jones, who scored on a push-out with eight seconds remaining, awarded the victory on criteria.
Jayleen Sekona recorded a 10-0 technical fall to place third at 191 pounds, dominating Schreiner’s Victoria Craft.
Softball
The Mavericks took advantage of eight first-game errors by Fort Lewis and then got a game-ending home run from Rylee Crouch in the second to sweep the Skyhawks 11-4 and 10-2 in the RMAC opener.
Pushed back a day by last week’s snow, CMU (4-6, 2-0 RMAC) hit four home runs in their home opener, three in the first game. Crouch and Aislyn Sharp went yard in both games and Miranda Pruitt and also hit a home run in the first game, part of the Mavs’ 11-hit onslaught.
Sharp’s home run tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning, and up 3-2, Crouch led off the third with a solo shot to left. Mesa scored four runs on five hits in the fourth inning, three runs coming on Pruitt’s home run to left-center.
Hannah Sattler (2-2) allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and struck out four in the complete-game effort.
In the second game, the Mavericks were up 8-2 entering the fifth inning. Sarah Jorissen smacked a leadoff double to right-center and Crouch ended it on the run rule when she slammed her sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center.
Sharp drove in five of Mesa’s runs in the second game, hitting a grand slam in the first inning, when the Mavericks sent 11 batters to the plate.
Kennedy Vis earned her first collegiate pitching victory, allowing two runs on one hit through three innings. She overcame six walks and struck out one. Marisa Nehm threw two scoreless innings of relief.
Baseball
The Mavericks’ late addition of a trip to Chico, California, started off rough in an 11-7 loss to Chico State.
The Wildcats (4-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the game open.
Down 10-4, the Mavericks (4-1) got a two-run home run in the sixth by Max Valdez and picked up another run in the seventh. Julian Boyd walked and stole second advancing to third on an errant throw before scoring on Declan Wiesner’s one-out base hit to left. Wiesner ended up at third after the ball was misplayed in the outfield, but was stranded.
Valdez went 3 for 5, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Mavs’ designated hitter.
Cade Nicol, who allowed one run on three hits in 1⅔ innings of relief, was tagged with the loss.