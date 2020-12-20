Christopher Speller scored 29 points, Mac Riniker pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds and added nine points, and the No. 17 Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball team won 76-67 at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday night.
“The way he dominated the game, it was awesome,” head coach Mike DeGeorge said of Speller. “He was way stronger with the ball, only had three turnovers (played all but three minutes), which has to be a (season) low for him ... He seemed to attack certain matchups that he likes, and he was much more aggressive when he saw those matchups. He did a really good job of being poised and reading when to be aggressive.”
Speller, a freshman, also led CMU (6-0) with four steals.
“The other thing we don’t talk about enough about him is his ability to defend, not only one-on-one, but within our team concept has been unbelievable for a freshman,” DeGeorge said. “He’s been elite in terms of how quickly he’s picked up on our concepts and executed; he’s been our best perimeter defender all year.”
The ThunderWolves (0-4) cut the deficit to one point with 4 minutes, 2 seconds to go, but a three-point play by Speller and a jumper in the lane by Reece Johnson helped Colorado Mesa take an eight-point lead with 2:26 left.
The Mavericks’ 6-0 start is the best they’ve had since a 9-0 start in 2009-10, a season in which they went 23-6 and reached the semifinals of the Central Regional tournament.
“It’s obviously an ideal start for us out of just a totally disruptive semester,” DeGeorge said. “So many veterans in and out of practice every day and this group just kept working and taking everything in stride and ready to compete no matter what the circumstances are. It’s been very impressive.”
Women
Natalie Bartle got her first career double-double in style.
The redshirt sophomore had career highs in both points (32) and rebounds (11), leading Colorado Mesa to an 81-67 win at CSU-Pueblo. The victory was Taylor Wagner’s 199th as Maverick head coach.
“She played a heck of a game for us,” Wagner said. “She hit some 3s tonight, so they had to guard her out there, and that opened it up (for her to drive).”
Kylyn Rigsby added 19 points, making five 3-pointers, and Kelsey Siemons had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (5-1). Facing a double-team for most of the night, All-American Dani Turner was held to four points.
Bartle scored 13 of her points in the first quarter and the ThunderWolves (0-3) didn’t have an answer for her physical presence, or her occasional deep shot, all night.
CMU trailed by four with 6:30 to play in the third quarter but led by three at the end of the quarter and outscored CSU-Pueblo 26-15 in the final quarter to pull away.
“The fourth quarter definitely was our best offensively,” Wagner said. “The girls, when we needed a play, they made a play on the offensive side and, when they cut (the lead) down a little, we hit a couple of big shots and I think they relaxed a little bit.”
The Mavericks are off until their Jan. 4 home game against UC-Colorado Springs.
“They’re all ready for a break,” Wagner said. “Part of it is we waited so long to play, and you want to play, but this is a time to be around family, and they definitely need to go see some family and get away for a little bit and come back refreshed.”