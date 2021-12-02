Racial slurs were directed at the Colorado Mesa football team during the final game of the regular season, and CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said it took him awhile to calm down after the incident.
“It was really frustrating and it took me a day ... when I got back, I didn’t say anything to anybody on Sunday. I woke up Monday morning and sent an email to (CMU President John Marshall) and Bryan (Rooks, CMU’s athletic director) and explained to them what happened. We ended up getting on a conference call with the commissioner (Chris Graham of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference),” Jackson said Tuesday while on a recruiting trip.
During Nov. 13 game against South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, which CMU won 13-10, Jackson said fans were using the N-word in direction of the players and several Black coaches.
“They called us the N-word and they said ‘At least I know who my daddy is,’ ’’ Jackson said Tuesday evening. “The one that got me was the ‘You N-words ain’t got nothin’ but football. Y’all will never get no job.’ I was like, what?
“Not only do I have (a job), but these players have degrees. A lot of them already have their degrees, if not getting it next month, but they’re going to get jobs. What are you talking about?”
Jackson credited student assistant Meghan Foster with alerting a South Dakota Mines administrator at the game to help control the situation. Fans who were identified as using racist comments were removed from the stadium, and the RMAC has indefinitely banned them from all athletic events involving conference teams, including the Hardrockers.
“We’re waiting for some finalization, but (the comments came) from the stands,” Rooks said Tuesday. “It sounds like there could have been some coming from the field, but we’ll let South Dakota deal with that.”
Jackson said the comment about players not getting a job came from a South Dakota Mines player during the handshake line after the game.
“I told (Marshall), I know we have great control over our kids because nobody fought, which in my day, I would have thrown a punch,” he said.
Coaches got the Mavericks to the locker room as quickly as possible so nothing would escalate.
Jackson did not mention the incidents during a post-game interview with The Daily Sentinel nor in his season wrapup with the media the following week.
The RMAC office posted a statement from Commissioner Chris Graham on its Twitter account last Wednesday addressing the incident. The statement was not released via email to the media, nor is it posted on the conference website.
“These comments were abhorrent and stand in complete contradiction to the values and policies of the RMAC and its institutions. Thanks to administrators at South Dakota Mines, the individuals were identified and vacated the facility,” Graham’s statement read in part.
The conference imposed an undisclosed monetary fine on South Dakota Mines.
Statements from South Dakota Mines officials were posted alongside Graham’s on Twitter.
“South Dakota Mines has zero tolerance for racism. We apologize to all who were harmed by the unacceptable actions of these individuals. Their behavior goes against the core mission, vision, and values of our institution,” the statement from South Dakota Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin read.
Athletic Director Joe Lueken’s statement: “My sincerest apologies go out to the members of Colorado Mesa’s football team and staff that witnessed and were involved in completely unacceptable behavior while on our campus. We will endeavor to be better hosts, hold ourselves to a higher degree of sportsmanship, and strive to be better human beings. We will improve.”
The CMU players didn’t lash out at the game or on social media afterward, and Jackson said he received an apology from Rankin. The Mavs’ second-year coach said he, the coaches and players have moved on from the incident, already preparing for next season.
“Like I told (Marshall), I’ve become numb to that kind of stuff just as a Black man. I know that’s going to happen, so you just get so used to moving on. That’s what we’ve all done,” Jackson said.
“The way John Marshall handled it … superb. He really went to bat in favor of our players.”