When you finally earn your long-term goal and career ambition professionally, you are extremely excited and know that you have truly done everything right to prepare yourself for the opportunity. It is even more exciting when you land that opportunity at a university that has been so successful academically and athletically. WOW WHAT A FEELING! That is what happened to me on June 24, 2022 when I received the call from President John Marshall offering me the opportunity of a lifetime: to become the next director of athletics at Colorado Mesa University.

Being a first-time director of athletics is an exciting feeling; you walk through that door your first day with optimism and have a plan to be the best leader you can be. Knowing that there will have challenges as a woman of color, I still enter this position having confidence in myself, my ability, but most of all, faith in God.