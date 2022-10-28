When you finally earn your long-term goal and career ambition professionally, you are extremely excited and know that you have truly done everything right to prepare yourself for the opportunity. It is even more exciting when you land that opportunity at a university that has been so successful academically and athletically. WOW WHAT A FEELING! That is what happened to me on June 24, 2022 when I received the call from President John Marshall offering me the opportunity of a lifetime: to become the next director of athletics at Colorado Mesa University.
Being a first-time director of athletics is an exciting feeling; you walk through that door your first day with optimism and have a plan to be the best leader you can be. Knowing that there will have challenges as a woman of color, I still enter this position having confidence in myself, my ability, but most of all, faith in God.
As I walked into the Maverick Center, a smile came across my heart with butterflies. I was filled with so much enthusiasm and reality hit me: I am the director of athletics at Colorado Mesa University. I took the elevator to the second floor, got off the elevator and saw a large Maverick logo at the top of the glass door. My first thought, is this real? I walk in the door, greet all the coaches, and walk to my office. When I get to my office, I take in the beautiful view of Colorado National Monument and continue to remember how blessed I am.
Then the work begins. First, meetings with university staff, coaches/athletic administration, meet the student-athletes and then community members. There is so much excitement. People are relaying how happy they are to have you board; it is just a great and inspiring feeling.
Two months in, and I still feel the same way, learning more, meeting new people, and now, this weekend, it is my first homecoming in my new role at Colorado Mesa. WOW WHAT A FEELING! What I am looking forward to the most is seeing the alumni and watching how they enjoy returning to their alma mater to reminisce about the great times they shared. I am also happy to know that I am a part of the group of persons that help this tradition come to fruition (the football game at least). I am so grateful to be a member of the Mavily!
Advice that I would give to anyone is always strive and aspire for your goals and career ambition. Never, let “no” stop you from achieving. More importantly, always have faith in God and faith in yourself.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear in that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our Light, not our Darkness, that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the World. There is nothing enlightening about shrinking so that other people won’t feel unsure around you. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It is not just in some of us; it is in everyone. As we let our own Light shine, we consciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, your presence automatically liberates others.” — Marianne Williamson.
HAPPY HOMECOMING!!!
Kimberly Miller is the athletic director for Colorado Mesa University.