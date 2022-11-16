Colorado Mesa’s Kerstin Layman is introduced before the Maverick’s game against the University of Colorado Colorado Springs at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Colorado Mesa’s Kerstin Layman celebrates after the Mavs won a point Friday during the Mavs’ 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 victory over CU-Colorado Springs at Brownson Arena. Layman is one of three libero/defensive specialists CMU coach Dave Fleming has been deploying in the back row all season to nullify the opposing team’s attack. The others are Jordan Woods and Allison Waller. The back-row brigade has been very good, combining for 469 digs for the No. 2 defense in the RMAC.
Colorado Mesa’s Kerstin Layman, 7, enters this week’s South Central Region tournament with 1,573 digs, 340 assists and 58 aces in her five-year career with the Mavs. The redshirt senior libero has been on the court for all but a half-dozen matches in her career and is more proud of her growth than her stats. “I just know I’ve left a really strong, positive impact on them,” she said of the other liberos on the team — Jordan Wood, Allison Waller and Libby Borgerding.
Kerstin Layman is trying to put the idea that each volleyball match she plays from here on out could be her last out of her mind.
The fifth-year senior libero, the two-time RMAC defensive player of the year, has been a mainstay in the lineup since her freshman year except for a half-dozen matches she missed in the spring of 2020 because of a broken hand.
That time, however, is here, with the Colorado Mesa volleyball team entering the South Central Regional tournament starting Thursday in Denver. The 17th-ranked Mavericks (21-6) are the No. 5 seed in the eight-team regional and play Dallas Baptist (25-6) in the quarterfinals.
She enters the regional tournament with 1,573 career digs, only 63 receiving errors (11 this season, her lowest in a full season), 340 assists and 58 service aces.
More than her stats and awards, Layman said her legacy is how much she’s grown as a person and a leader.
“My freshman year I didn’t talk and now I don’t shut up,” she said, laughing, as her coach, Dave Fleming, nodded in agreement. “It’s very interesting to see that and looking at my leadership role has been really cool because I just have that personality but seeing how much of an impact it’s made and just loving the liberos who will follow me, like JoJo (Jordan Woods) and Wally (Allison Waller) and Libby (Borgerding).
“I just know I’ve left a really strong, positive impact on them and I know Coach doesn’t have to worry about them taking that big jump from a (defensive specialist) to libero because I’ve prepared them.
“To my own playing legacy, I think it’s cool. You don’t really know how good you are, especially myself. I should be way more confident, but it’s cool.”
The thing about Layman is, she makes an extremely difficult position look almost easy. The back row players are constantly adjusting in a nano-second to be in the best position to defend an attack or receive a serve, sacrificing their bodies to keep the ball alive.
And because the Mavericks have the three other liberos, plus outside hitter Maddi Foutz, who come in as defensive specialists, it’s given CMU one of the top defenses in the conference.
“Defensively it’s been really fun because I’m not trying to cover a ball that’s in middle back, I can just cover my own position,” Layman said. “I’m not stressed about that. Other people are getting balls up and then I think our serve receive has been a huge component this year. Our passing has been super strong, so having the confidence that we can pass, which is really difficult to do at a high level, having the faith in everybody that we can pass and get the ball into the setter’s hands.”
The success of the back row plays into the front row attack, which will be without right-side hitter Erin Curl and outside hitter Sierra Hunt, who are injured.
“Like you say, it looks like they’re just back there passing, but it’s really not that easy,” middle blocker Tye Wedhorn, another fifth-year senior, said. “They do a really good job of getting the ball to where it needs to go, so it’s really fun.”
Curl and Hunt were both injured during matches the past two weeks, so Fleming had to use the enviable depth the Mavericks have. Brooklyn Leggett took over on the right side for Curl until Hunt got injured in the RMAC semifinals. That prompted Fleming to move Leggett into the outside hitter rotation with Sydney Leffler and playing Maranda Theleus, who has been injured much of the season, on the right side.
“We have the depth with Maranda and Brooklyn and Maddi in the front row, we all know what she can do in the front row. We we have a lot of faith in the athletes we have coming off the bench or kind of filling in those spot for the injured kids,” Fleming said.
“The only thing they lack is the experience, and that’s what the fifth-year seniors can help with and everybody else that has been playing all year, just making them feel comfortable and I think they’ve done a good job of that. Almost to a fault against Regis (in the semifinals), probably, because we were trying to hard to make Brooklyn feel comfortable and Maranda feel comfortable that our own performance dipped a little bit.”
Fleming routinely switches lineups and combinations in practice so there’s cohesion no matter who’s on the floor.
“The whole season we’ve been switching which side people play on in practice and switching up lineups a lot, just to play against a different block or play against a different libero,” Wedhorn said. “It’s been a good way to transition into that. It’s not like they’ve never hit off Serena (VanDeList) or Sabrina has never set them. It’s a slightly easier transition but it’s been fun to watch them accept whatever is thrown at them.”