Kash Anderson took one for the team last season, wrestling in the 285-pound weight class and giving up nearly 100 pounds to his opponents all season.
Back at 197 pounds this season, Anderson will be an All-American.
The redshirt sophomore from Boise, Idaho defeated Anderson Salisbury of Colorado School of Mines 5-0 in the second round of consolation on Friday at the NCAA Division II national championships and is guaranteed a top-eight finish today and All-America status.
The only one of Colorado Mesa’s four national qualifiers to not make the tournament last year is the only one of the four still in this year’s tournament. He’ll face Logan Kvien of McKendree today to keep advancing toward the third-place match. The loser drops into the seventh-place bout.
Anderson upset seventh-seeded Joel Leise of Gannon 5-1 in the opening round before losing 8-3 to Derek Blubaugh of Indianapolis in the quarterfinals to move into the consolation bracket.
Dawson Collins, after winning his first-round match at 125 pounds by technical fall, lost 4-0 to top-seeded Cole Laya of West Liberty in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation round against McKendree’s Christian Mejia, Collins was taken down with 1:54 left in the first period and Mejia rode out the rest of the period. Collins, who was the clear aggressor in the final two periods, scored a takedown with three seconds left in regulation to tie it at 3-3, but Mejia had locked in a riding time point for the 4-3 victory.
Collin Metzgar was pinned in his first match in the preliminary bracket at 133, then came back to win 5-4 to reach the main consolation bracket. There, he defeated Weston DiBlasi of Colorado Mines 11-9 in sudden victory. Metzgar scored a takedown with 57 seconds left and had a riding time point to tie the match 9-9 at the end of regulation. He advanced with a takedown at the 1:38 mark of overtime, but Elijah Lusk of Lander dominated the next round of consolation, winning 16-5 to end Metzgar’s season.
Ryan Wheeler had a tough draw at 157 pounds, losing 7-2 to second-seeded Nick Novak of St. Cloud State in the opener. Wheeler, a redshirt sophomore, was pinned in the second period by Jamar Williams of West Liberty, who was leading 6-3 when he got Wheeler on his back.
Swimming & Diving
Ben Sampson reached the podium in a third event in the Division II national swimming and diving championships, placing fourth in the men’s 100-yard backstroke.
Sampson, who became Colorado Mesa’s first male national swimming champion on Wednesday by winning the 200 individual medley, touched the wall in 47.12 seconds in the backstroke, with Kuba Kiszczak placing 16th in 49.02.
Sampson has one more individual event today, the 200 backstroke, where he’s seeded first.
Dejan Urbanek placed third in the 200 butterfly in 1:45.30.
The CMU women’s team got fifth-place finishes from Katerina Matoskova in the 500 freestyle (4:53.06) and Lauren White in the 100 back (54.51), with Lily Borgenheimer placing seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.62) and Madi Moran eighth (1:02.99).
Matoskova was the consolation runner-up in the 100 back (55.05). The 200 free relay team of Ruby Bottai, Isabel Powers, Logan Anderson and Ada Qunell placed second in 1:32.12, just behind the University of Indianapolis’ winning time of 1:30.58.
Kyra Apodaca placed 10th in 3-meter diving with 422.60 points.
The women’s team is in fourth place with 258 points heading into the final day of competition, with the men’s team is in fifth place with 204.5 points.
Women’s Lacrosse
A 9-1 scoring run broke open a close game, leading Colorado Mesa to a 19-7 victory over Fort Lewis in the RMAC opener at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Kiley Davis scored four goals for the second straight game for the No. 24 Mavericks (1-1, 1-0 RMAC) and Peyton Ivey added two goals and three assists. Ali Bryant scored three goals and added an assist, helping the Mavericks to a 39-17 shot advantage. Eleven different players scored for CMU, with Melanie Evans and Justine Anderson also scoring twice.
It was 4-3 late in the first quarter when CMU rattled off six straight goals. The Skyhawks (0-3, 0-1) countered with back-to-back goals to close out the half, but CMU scored twice in the opening three minutes of the third quarter to push the lead to 12-5.
Shannon Murphy made three saves in goal for the victory.
Indoor Track & Field
Kira MacGill placed 10th in the women’s 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 33.36 seconds in the Division II indoor nationals
Justin Thompson placed sixth in the long jump with a best jump of 23 feet, 11 ¾ inches on his second attempt. Elijah Williams missed qualifying for the finals of the 200 meters by .10 second, placing 11th in the preliminaries — the top eight move onto the finals.
Dawson Heide is in ninth place in the heptathlon with 2,928 points. He placed second in the 60-meter dash, 11th in the long jump, fifth in the shot put and ninth in the high jump. He’ll compete in the 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters today.
Women’s Golf
Cassidy Phelan, playing in her hometown of Henderson, Nevada, shot a second-round 73 and retained the lead of the Warrior Invitational at The Legacy Golf Club.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore, who shot a 74 in Thursday’s first round, has the Mavericks in second place with a team score of 634, behind UBC Okanogan’s 625.
The sophomore had a pair of bogeys on the front nine, but carded a birdie on the back for her second solid round of the 54-hole tournament.
Elly Walters is tied for fourth after a second-round 76 for a two-round score of 156, with three birdies helping to offset seven bogeys. Sadie Kelley is tied for 10th after a 79 and is sitting at 164. Crystle Querol is 15th at 167, carding a second-round 86 and Brittlynn O’Dell is tied for 22nd at 174, shooting an 88 in the second round.