Lily Borgenheimer seemingly capped her college career last spring with a dream finish, winning the first individual national swimming championship in Colorado Mesa program history.
But hold the phone … she’s back!
Borgenheimer, who won the 200-yard breaststroke national title last year in her second year with Colorado Mesa after transferring from Minnesota State, decided over the summer that she wanted to take advantage of the “COVID” bonus year of eligibility.
After winning three events, with one runner-up finish, at the Speedo Sectionals over the summer, she figured why not? Graduate students don’t have to take a full course load to maintain their eligibility, so Borgenheimer, who is from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, has a little more time to devote to the sport.
“I have the opportunity to kind of immerse myself in the program like I’ve never been able to before,” Borgenheimer said just before the season began. “Kind of being like a half student. I feel super fortunate to be able to train and give it my all. Even though it seems like the school is a little bit easier, it feels like one of the toughest battles still to give it my all and give my heart to swimming for this last year.”
Borgenheimer is no stranger to success. At Minnesota State, also a Division II school, she qualified for nationals as a freshman and was the national runner-up in the 200 breaststroke as a sophomore. She transferred to CMU for the 2020-21 school year, qualifying for nationals again, placing fifth in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Then came the natty last season, when she reached the championship finals in all four of her individual events. She owns eight school and four El Pomar Natatorium records, is a 13-time RMAC champion and has set three RMAC Championship records (100, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley). She’s earned 15 All-America honors, a dozen at CMU, with nine first-team accolades, eight from her time at CMU.
Borgenheimer set two meet records in the prelims Friday, swimming the 400 individual medley in 4 minutes, 22.23 seconds, an automatic qualifying standard for the Division II national championships. With her spot secured, she scratched from the evening finals. Her other meet record came in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:01.97. She won the final in 1:03.35, with both B cuts. She also swam a leg on the Mavs’ second-place 400 medley relay, which qualified for nationals in 3:43.09, which would have been a pool record, but Northern Arizona won the race in 3:42.09.
Ben Sampson continued his onslaught of the record books, setting a meet and pool record in the 400 IM and again moving into the elite status all-time in Division II.
Sampson, a redshirt sophomore, touched home in 3:50.23 during the morning prelims to shatter former Mav Sam Bryant’s records. Bryant’s pool record was 3:52.96 and his meet record was 3:59.39. Sampson’s time is not only an automatic qualifying mark for the national championships, but is the third-fastest time in D-II history. He scratched from the evening finals.
Teammate Kyle Benjamin, who swam in an earlier prelim heat, eclipsed Bryant’s record, winning his heat in 3:58.02, but owned that record for only a few minutes once Sampson entered the pool. Benjamin won the final in 3:57.12, with Jacob Troescher third in 4:02.06, both provisional qualifying times. Gavyn Tatge swam a 4:04.77 in prelims to provisionally qualify for nationals.
One of the Mavs’ highlights of the evening session was Mahmoud Elgayar, who won the men’s 100 breaststroke for the fourth time, a first for the CMU men’s team. His time of 54.81 seconds is also a B qualifying time.
All eight finalists in the women’s 200 freestyle swam B-cut times in both the prelims and finals, with Katerina Matoskova winning the final in 1:50.48. Olivia Hansson was third, Ada Qunell fifth and Lauren White eighth and Ruby Bottai, who won the consolation final, also swam a B-cut time.
Matheus Laperriere won the men’s 200 free in a B-cut time of 1:38.02, with John Walgast second in 1:40.88. Jeremy Koch swam a 1:40.61 in the prelims, also a provisional qualifying time.
Dejean Urbanek won the 100 butterfly in a meet-record 47.64, with Lane Austin and Walgast tying for third. Both swam B-cut times in the prelims.
Kiara Borchardt had a B-cut time in the women’s 100 butterfly prelims and placed fifth in the finals. Andrew Scoggin won the men’s 100 backstroke, with Lane Austin second; Matoskova was second in the women’s 100 back and White fourth, also meeting B qualifying standards. The men’s 400 medley relay team qualified for nationals, winning in 3:14.30.
The CMU women lead Northern Arizona in the team race, 854-740. The Mavericks’ men’s team has 974 points entering today’s final day, with Colorado School of Mines second with 804.
Borgenheimer will go down as arguably the best swimmer in program history by the time she’s done this spring, but more important to her is the legacy she’s leaving as a person and a leader.
“I’m doing my best to teach kindness and to teach lovingness and teach fierceness and confidence,” she said. “Those are things that I have worked on and I’ve acquired. None of it has come easy. I just want people to know that to be in this position, you have to give it your all 100% of the time. Even if you’re not 100%, you still have to be 100% in your heart and know who you are and carry yourself high and be respectful, and all those things will pay off.”
And she’s working even harder this season than last.
“It’s not even about the titles, it’s like, what can I perform like today? What can I do in this practice? How many kicks can I do off the wall, and you know, I’m getting beat in those little things, too, by some amazingly talented swimmers that we have on this team,” she said.
“Anybody can win a national title, truly. I was a freshman, now I’m a fifth-year and my experience has just been so fulfilling.”
She’s heeded coach Mickey Wender’s advice to make the uncomfortable comfortable.
“I’m still hungry for those wins,” Borgenheimer said. “I’m still hungry to do my best, to push myself. Something that Coach has always taught me is keep learning about myself in any way, hit that uncomfortable place, go to that uncomfortable room and like, sit there and figure out what I need to do to keep growing, and I am super hungry for that.
“Most of all, it’s just to learn more about myself. I won’t be able to get these moments next year, and I’ll have to step into the real world and face those things. But the sport of swimming is the most dear thing to my heart, so being able to learn more about myself in this sport is what’s pushing me and keeping me focused on what my goals are swimming, but also life goals.”