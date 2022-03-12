There’s a new national champion in the men’s 3-meter diving, and it’s yet another Colorado Mesa diver.
Isaiah Cheeks claimed the men’s national championship with 537.75 points, the fourth consecutive championship for a CMU diver, following Ammar Hassan’s three straight titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The national championships were canceled in 2020.
Noah Luna placed third with 507.55 points and Tanner Bellison eighth with 454.10 points.
Their finish helped the CMU men move into fifth place in the team standings with 200 points. Queens (N.C.) leads with 470.5.
Lauren White placed fourth in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, touching in 53.90 seconds to lead the CMU women’s swim team on the third day of the national championships.
Ben Sampson was fourth in the men’s 100 back, also earning All-America honors, in 46.48 seconds.
Katerina Matoskova placed eighth in the women’s 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 56.18 seconds and Lily Borgenheimer was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.18).
The women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Kelsea Wright, White, Borgenheimer and Matoskova turned in a third-place finish (7:21.12), with the men’s team of Matheus Laperriere, Kuba Kiszczak, Dejean Urbanek and Sampson placed third (6:20.29). Urbanek won the consolation final of the men’s 200 butterfly (1:45.39)
The women’s team is also in fifth place with 168 points, with Queens leading with 405.5 points.
Wrestling
Josiah Rider won the rubber match against Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler on Friday in the NCAA Division II wrestling national championships.
Rider, a Grand Junction High School graduate who wrestles for Adams State, used a third-period takedown for a 3-1 victory in the 157-pound quarterfinals. Down 1-0 after Rider scored an escape, Wheeler was working for a takedown, trying for a trip move with the two locked up on top.
Instead, Rider scored the takedown at the edge of the mat with 40 seconds remaining. With 24 seconds left, Wheeler got an escape, but couldn’t throw Rider to tie the match.
Rider moved into the semifinals, with Wheeler bouncing back with a third-period pin of Jake Nicolosi of Mount Olive in the consolation round. Leading 10-1 with 30 seconds left in the match, Wheeler turned Nicolosi and pinned him with 15 seconds remaining.
Wheeler and Dawson Collins are still alive and earned All-America honors, guaranteed of placing in the top eight.
Collins lost a 3-1 decision in overtime to Nicholas Daggett of UNC-Pembroke in the 125-pound quarterfinals.
The Grand Junction freshman then defeated third-seeded Paxton Creese of St. Cloud State 5-3. He’ll face Kevin Radcliff of Limestone in the consolation quarterfinals today.
Donnie Negus, who lost 6-4 to fourth-seeded Brian Kennerly of Kutztown in the first round at 197 pounds, received a medical forfeit in the first round of consolation before taking on Logan Kemp of West Liberty.
Negus took a 4-3 lead in the second period with an escape, but missed on a takedown attempt and was taken down by Kemp. He got Negus on his back for a pin at the 4:00 mark, ending the sixth-year senior’s career.
Seth Latham went 0-2, dropping a pair of 8-0 decisions, first to fifth-seeded Ty McGeary of West Liberty and then to Brock Biddle of Pitt-Johnstown in the consolation round at 174 pounds.
Collin Metzgar went 0-2 at 133 pounds, dropping a 6-5 decision in the first round to Devin Flannery of Millersville, then fell 6-1 to Central Oklahoma’s Tanner Cole, the top-seeded wrestler in the tournament who was upset 3-2 in the first round.
Track & Field
Dawson Heide is in seventh place in the men’s heptathlon after four events at the Division II indoor national championships. Heide has 3,003 points, boosted by his second-place finish in the 60 meters (6.93 seconds) and a sixth-place finish in the long jump (22 feet, 11 1/4 inches).
Elijah Williams qualified for today’s finals of the men’s 200 meters in 21.33 seconds.
Women’s Golf
Elly Walters shot a second-round 73 and tied for second in the Biola Eagle Invitational at The Grand Golf Club in San Diego to open the season.
Walters shot a first-round 74 and finished with a 3-over-par 147, four strokes behind Point Loma Nazarene’s Raquel Prado, whose first-round 68 was followed up with a 75 to finish at 1-under 143.
CMU was fourth as a team, shooting rounds of 316 and 319 for a 635 total. Cal State San Marcos won at 601.
Tennis
The Mavs moved indoors to the Junction Indoor Tennis Center, with the men’s team claiming a 5-2 victory over Fresno Pacific.
The Mavericks won five singles of the six singles matches. Steven Howe claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 1 and Christian Albrechtsen won 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 2 singles.
Jorge Abreu Lajes also won a second-set tie-breaker in his No. 3 singles win, and Jandre Van Wyk rallied for a 6-0, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) victory at No. 5 singles. Tegan Hartman won his No. 6 singles match 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.