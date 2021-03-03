College Baseball
CMU's Day earns RMAC honor
Ryan Day's complete-game performance Saturday earned him the RMAC baseball pitcher of the week honors Tuesday.
Day, a junior left-hander allowed five singles, walked three and struck out eight against Northwest Nazarene in his first start, a 5-0 victory. The Nighthawks hit .167 against him.
The Mavericks, 3-1, open RMAC play this weekend at Adams State.
College Softball
Mavs sweep RMAC weekly awards
Fresh off its sweep of Metro State, Colorado Mesa swept the weekly RMAC softball honors, with Paige Adair the pitcher of the week and outfielder Lauren Wedman the player of the week.
Adair went 2-0 with one save and had a 1.17 ERA, and threw one shutout against the Roadrunners. She struck out nine and allowed Metro to hit only .195. Wedman hit .571, going 8 for 14 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and scored seven runs.
A limited number of fans will be allowed at this weekend's home games against Colorado Mines on Saturday and Sunday at the CMU softball stadium, with tickets available at CMUMaverick.com/tickets.