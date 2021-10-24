Damar’ren Mitchell wasn’t sure who got his hands on the football.
“We were all lined up on the back of the end line, we were not going to let them get it in the end zone,” Mitchell said. “When he threw it up we all converged on the ball and all went up. We didn’t know who came down with it; we did not know. All I saw was the ball on the ground and was like, ‘Yes, thank you.’ ’’
Colorado Mesa dropped so many men back in coverage on fourth down and, well, the game, on Saturday at a packed Stocker Stadium, sheer numbers helped prevent Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha from completing the pass at the back of the end zone with 11 seconds remaining.
Creighton Sanders was credited with the interception that allowed the Mavericks to complete their 26-21 upset of third-ranked Mines on homecoming and win back the Nyikos Cup for the first time since 2017.
“These guys like playing tight games, I don’t know why,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “I’d much rather have the blowouts where we can kind of ease out of the fourth quarter. I think what you saw was fully funded versus fully cultured. We might not have all the things they have, but the culture that we have, I’ll take it against anybody.”
The win was CMU’s first against a top-five opponent since joining the NCAA and the first over a ranked opponent since a 41-40 double-overtime win over Mines in 2016. It put the Mavs (6-1, 5-1 RMAC) squarely in the playoff hunt and into a tie for second in the RMAC with Mines (7-1, 5-1), just behind this week’s opponent, No. 24 Western Colorado (7-1, 6-1)
The Mavericks’ fourth-quarter stand was a microcosm of the second half, in which CMU shut out the Orediggers and allowed only 49 yards of offense. Mines ran only six plays, netting six yards, in the third quarter.
“That’s probably the best third quarter we’ve played in a few games,” Jackson said. “I look at the first five minutes and we were able to get what we needed, get first downs, move the ball. They made some adjustments on defense but I thought our adjustments countered theirs just enough.”
The Orediggers’ final drive was set up when Avian Thomas was stopped for no gain and fumbled the ball away at the CMU 37.
With 3:12 remaining, the Orediggers had plenty of time, and got a little bit of help. Mitchell was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving Mines the ball at the 8. Brian Rattery sacked Matocha for a 6-yard loss, and on second and goal from the 14, Matocha handed off to Zeman and leaked out for a pass in the left flat.
Siaosi Finau prevented Zeman from throwing the ball, and Justin Allmond broke up a pass in the end zone with 29 seconds remaining.
Matocha nearly spoiled CMU’s homecoming by finding Josh Johnston in the back of the end zone, but a penalty flag was thrown in the backfield.
Nearly every one of the 4,250 fans at Stocker started chanting “holding-holding-holding-holding,” with a roar of approval when holding was called against Mines.
That set up Sanders’ interception, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Orediggers — only their second penalty of the game — and all Karts Hunter had to do was kneel down as Jackson got doused with a bucket of water.
“I got on the sideline and I saw all my teammates crying and I started crying,” Rattery said. “Oh, my God, that was the best feeling.”
After falling behind 21-7, the Mavericks got back into the game late in the second quarter, thanks to Blake Moore’s 44-yard punt that bounced out of bounds on the 1.
Rattery, the Mavericks’ 6-foot, 305-pounds nose tackle, told the linebackers exactly what was going to happen, and he delivered.
“We were in our heavy set and I was the middle,” Rattery said. “I told my linebackers, I’m going to blow ‘em up, I need you to get my back. I blew ‘em up and the running back was just dancing behind and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is a safety right here.’ ”
Rattery bear-hugged Michael Zeman as the linebackers converged for the safety.
Hunter then directed an 8-play, 70-yard scoring drive, with Dwight Blakey making a spectacular diving catch on the sideline of the end zone, barely staying inbounds.
“I let it go and it was one of those feelings, I knew he was going to catch it and it was going to be a touchdown,” Hunter said. “He hadn’t even caught it yet and I was already celebrating a little bit. It was really close, though.”
It was 21-16 at the half and CMU, a second-half team all season, had all the momentum.
Mines adjusted against CMU’s passing attack in the second half, flushing Hunter from the pocket and covering deep. Back-to-back sacks in the third quarter forced CMU to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Lucas Ruiz-Diaz for the only points of the third quarter, pulling the Mavs within two, 21-19.
After a second three-and-out series by Mines, CMU drove to the 39 early in the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled.
Facing fourth and 5, Jackson thought about kicking a field goal, but decided to roll the dice.
“We said going into it, were going for it on our side of the field,” he said. “We’ve got nothing lose against the No. 3 team in the country, what are we holding back for? We had every fake dialed up, we were coming into this thing aggressive.”
Dagan Rienks got open in the right flat for the first down, but he was all alone. He cut to the sideline and rumbled for the go-ahead, and ultimately the winning, touchdown.
Early in the week, defensive line coach Trent Early gave Jackson an assignment. As the players were warming up more than an hour before the game, Jackson was in his warmups, walking laps around the outer edge of the field.
“Coach Early told me, ‘Coach Jack, you’ve got to walk the field seven times this week and the wall will fall down,’ ’’ Jackson said. “So pregame, I walked that field seven times. I’m a big Joshua guy, the Battle of Jericho is one of the things I’ve read a lot on. You never want to be the coach when a coach tells you to do something and you don’t do it and it doesn’t go well.
“I walked the field seven times and the wall fell down. That’s Coach Early and his superstitions, his visions that he gets. I hope he can visualize us going undefeated the rest of the way.”