It’s not a game if Mac Riniker doesn’t leave some skin on the floor.
With three minutes to play Saturday night, the hard-charging forward for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team made a diving steal and immediately called timeout to make sure the Mavs maintained possession in a close game against Adams State.
“I figured instead of making a risky pass or something out of there, Coach had just mentioned we had all of our timeouts left, so if you need them, use them,” Riniker said. “So I thought of that and was like, you know what? I’m gonna call timeout.”
After the timeout, Trevor Baskin made sure the Mavericks (8-3, 3-2 RMAC) maintained control of the game with a dunk in a 74-65 victory to close out the pre-holiday portion of the schedule.
Right before that steal, the fourth of the game for Riniker, he swiped another pass and finished with a dunk on the other end.
“I know my anticipation gets me in trouble sometimes,” he said. “And Coach has been talking to me about that, but in the first half I wasn’t trying to do it as much, just trying to let the game come to me a little bit and I tried to choose my moments a little more. I got in trouble a little bit tonight, but also rewarded me quite a bit.”
The Mavericks’ depth is starting to show, with Mike McCurry providing a big lift off the bench, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first half, when CMU pushed the lead to 42-24.
“I think solidifying Mic’s role has been the key to these last three games,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of McCurry. “It’s really given him more of an opportunity to show what he can do and just get comfortable in the flow of the game.
:And to have that third post that can physically hold his own on defense and stretch the floor on offense, we just knew if Mic got more reps he would get more and more comfortable on the floor and we’d start to see what we saw tonight.”
McCurry, a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore forward, can score inside and outside, and hit three 3-pointers, which had the Adams State coaches yelling “shooter!” when he was spotting up from the arc.
“Being my fourth year here, I just really understand our concepts and what we’re trying to accomplish,” McCurry said. “I’ve got great teammates who find me when I’m open so yeah, it feels good.”
Owen Koonce finished with five points, but provided some defensive highlights, going way up to block a shot with 10:34 left in the game, then Riniker blocking another shot and Koonce scoring on the other end.
“He only played like 12 minutes tonight, but he’s a very important part of this team and his ability to score and then his physicality and athleticism, at the defensive end and on the glass make a big difference. He’s still making some minor mistakes that lead to advantages for the other team, like tonight on that block, he didn’t handle a screen right and then he made up for it by sending the kid’s shot off the backboard. It helps to be a good athlete.”
The Grizzlies (3-8, 1-4) pulled within four points, 59-55, with 5:19 to play on a 3-pointer by Rhaven Brown, but Blaise Threatt answered with a 3 on the other end.
The teams traded a pair of free throws each, with CMU leading 64-57 with 3 ½ minutes remaining.
That’s when Riniker came up with his back-to-back steals.
Baskin added another dunk at the 1:15 mark and in the final minute, Riniker blocked a shot off the glass as an exclamation point.
CMU finished with nine blocked shots — Baskin and Koonce had three apiece — and out-rebounded Adams State 38-24.
“I was proud of the effort,” DeGeorge said. “They hit seven of 11 3s in that second half and a lot of those were well contested. They got a few open looks and they got to the free-throw line a lot. Other than that, it was a real quality effort. Offensively in that second half, they changed their ball screen coverage and that bogged us down a little bit.”
Three Mavs finished in double figures, with Baskin scoring 15 and Threatt and McCurry 13 each.
CMU is on a three-game winning streak heading into the break, and will be back on the road the final two days of December when they return after Christmas.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster that we’ve won the last couple, but Coach said down in the locker room, ‘Hey we can’t completely forget about basketball the next 10 days,’ ” Riniker said.
“We have to get in the gym and continue to keep your skills up and your conditioning and the power in your legs. So as much confidence as we can have going in, we still need to focus on we’ve got some big teams coming in that we’ve got to play this next stretch.”