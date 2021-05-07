Pablo Diaz shot 3-under-par 69 on Thursday in the first round of the South Central/West Regional at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, and is tied for second place.
The Colorado Mesa freshman from Guadalajara, Mexico, was 2 under on the front nine, carding three birdies and one bogey, then added three more birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. The Mavericks, who shot 4-over 292, are tied for sixth.
Ethan Bishop shot even-par 72, making the turn at 2 under after two birdies and seven pars, then had two bogeys on the back nine to settle for par and is tied for 16th. Peter Grossenbacher is at 1-over 73, tied for 30th and Yael Chahin and Kyle Pearson shot 6-over 78 and are tied for 71st.
The top four teams and the top individual not on one of those teams after Saturday’s third round advance to the national championships.
Softball
Colorado Mesa’s four-game series at Fort Lewis today and Saturday was canceled Thursday afternoon. The Skyhawks said in a release that the games, scheduled for evening starts, conflicted with graduation ceremonies on campus.
The games were originally scheduled for mid-March, but were pushed back a day because of inclement weather, then were rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Fort Lewis program.
The No. 16 Mavericks (34-2) will host the RMAC Championships next Thursday through Saturday.