Elly Walters began the Western Slope Tripe Play at Redlands Mesa Golf Course on Friday by barely using her driver, opting for smaller irons on the course to ensure a smoother start.
“Off the tee, I can’t hit driver a lot of places, so being able to hit my 6-iron, my 5-iron and my rescue clubs off the tee into the fairways definitely helped a lot,” Walters said.
On Saturday at Tiara Rado Golf Course and Sunday at Adobe Creek National Golf Course in Fruita, the junior on the Colorado Mesa University women’s golf team had more freedom to use her driver, but entering those days with the lead in the top flight of the competition, she also knew she needed to avoid crucial errors.
She did just that, shooting 72 on Sunday to clinch the top flight with a score of 222. She finished 11 strokes ahead of second-place Jessica Smith.
“I didn’t make big mistakes,” Walters said. “I only had one double (bogey) all weekend. Bogeys are obviously easier to make up later in the round and stuff, and being able to not take big numbers definitely made it easier to accomplish.”
Walters’ win capped a successful Triple Play, which, according to organizer Vicki Riley, raised $50,000 for Latimer House, an organization dedicated to helping women and children who have been impacted by domestic violence.
“It’s always such a fun tournament to play in,” Walters said. “It’s fun to play three different courses with a good group of women for a good cause. I always really look forward to this tournament every year.”
Karen Leuschel shot 245 to win the first flight by two strokes. Martha Buksa and Sharon Thiel both shot 255 to tie for first in the second flight. Susan Eggert shot 273 to win the third flight by three strokes over Joni Hornbeck, Lori Davis and Kathy Davis. Dawn Zalone shot 286 to win the fourth flight by an 11-stroke margin.
Additionally, the tournament featured a hole-in-one. On Saturday at Tiara Rado, in the Community Hospital shootout, Mary Watson made an 84-yard hole-in-one with a 7-hybrid club and a plethora of witnesses.
Another success for this year’s tournament in Riley’s eyes was the pace of play, assisted by volunteers throughout the courses. She said Sunday’s final round lasted five and a half hours, the shortest final day at Adobe Creek in the event’s history.