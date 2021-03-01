It’s not exactly a second chance, but another chance, for Fred Green and Donnie Negus.
The two Colorado Mesa wrestlers had the rug pulled out from under them a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Division II national wrestling tournament.
A year later, the two Super Region VI champions will be heading back to the nationals, this time in St. Louis, with a chance to finish what they couldn’t start in 2020.
“I don’t know if it means a little bit more, I think it just means we get to go out there and just get another chance to wrestle and have fun,” said Negus, who dominated his two matches at 197 pounds Sunday at Brownson Arena, defeating Joseph Reimers of Nebraska-Kearney 5-3 in the title match. He pinned Colorado Mines’ Nolan Funk in 1:52 in the semifinals after a first-round bye.
“I think that’s what I’ve been focusing on, especially after last year. Nothing is given to you and it can be taken away in a second like it was last year.”
Green won his 165-pound championship match 5-3 over Kearney’s Matt Malcom. Green also got a first-round bye, then defeated Aaden Valdez 9-0 in the semifinals.
“Pipher (CMU coach Chuck Pipher) set the theme of this year as gratitude,” Green said. “We’re lucky enough to have how many, five or six duals, when many other teams had two. We’ve been really fortunate to have this experience under our belt and go out there with quite a few matches, so it worked.”
Nebraska-Kearney won the team title with 121.5 points, with Colorado Mesa second with 78. CMU was the highest placing RMAC team in the tournament and claimed the conference championship.
CMU’s other two returning national qualifiers, Seth Latham (174) and Nolan Krone (184) both lost close matches and failed to get back to nationals. Latham reached the championship match and was tied 1-1 with Terrell Garraway of Kearney in the third period. With less than one minute remaining, Latham went for a single-leg, but Garraway slipped the hold and took him down with 25 seconds left for a 3-1 victory.
Latham wrestled a second-place match in the hopes of qualifying as a wild card, but lost another close one, 3-2, to Colorado Mines’ Ryan Fidel.
Krone, after winning with a first-round pin, was down 4-3 to Kearney’s Austin Eldredge late in the second period. As time was running out, Krone was desperately working for a reversal, but the horn sounded just before he could cover Eldredge’s hips and ended up losing 6-5.
He came back to win the third-place match, but didn’t get a wrestleback when Eldredge lost the championship match.
Daniel Magana, in his first regional, reached the finals at 141 pounds, losing to Kearney’s Nick James 5-1, then dropped his wrestleback to Western Colorado’s Dean Noble 15-4.
Negus and Green took advantage of wrestling at home, ducking into the wrestling room behind Brownson Arena to rest and focus for their matches.
Just before his championship match, Negus crouched at the edge of the mat, took a deep breath and cleared his mind. He scored a first-period takedown, and with 18 seconds left in the second period lifted Reimers off his feet for a takedown and a 4-1 lead.
“That guy beat me in the dual earlier in the year (for Negus’ only loss) and I was just thinking, this guy’s beatable,” Negus said. “I knew I could get to him; I watched him today and I was feeling good, I was ready to go and I knew I could beat him.”
Green, too, was confident against Malcom, who entered the regional 10-0 and won his first two matches by technical fall. Down 3-2 in the third period, Green got a reversal with 1:44 remaining and rode Malcom out the rest of the way.
“This guy’s tough on bottom, I knew that going into it,” Green said. “But I knew he had a shallow gas tank and if I could run him into the dirt and keep the pressure on him, I could break him. That’s exactly what happened. The game plan worked out perfectly, just keep the pace and he can’t keep up with me. I was driving hard and squeezing the air out of his stomach rather than looking for a turn and potentially losing hold of him.
“I heard him yelp a couple times and that got me more excited. It’s like blood in the water to a shark.”