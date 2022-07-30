Sadie Kelley missed the golf season this past year at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. Kelley leads the Triple Play women’s golf tournament after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club. Brittlyn O’Dell, below, watches a shot Friday during her first round. O’Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Sadie Kelley watches her tee shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O'Dell tees off Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O'Dell watches her shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O’Dell hits a shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O’Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a putt Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a chip Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a chip Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Sadie Kelley watches her shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Sadie Kelley watches her putt drop Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Sadie Kelley watches her shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Sadie Kelley watches a putt Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Sadie Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Sadie Kelley missed the golf season this past year at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. Kelley leads the Triple Play women’s golf tournament after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club. Brittlyn O’Dell, below, watches a shot Friday during her first round. O’Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches her tee shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell tees off Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell watches her shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O’Dell hits a shot Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O’Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a putt Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a chip Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Brittlyn O'Dell hits a chip Friday during the Triple Play golf tournament at Redlands Mesa. O'Dell, who just finished her freshman year at Colorado Mesa, is in fifth place in the championship flight after a first-round 86.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches her shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches her putt drop Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches her shot Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches a putt Friday during the first round of the Triple Play golf tournament at Relands Mesa Golf Club. Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley missed the golf season this past spring at Colorado Mesa recovering from a hip labral tear. The incoming sophomore leads the championship flight after shooting a 2-over-par 74 on Friday at Redlands Mesa Golf Club.
An injury can be devastating for an athlete. In one moment, their desire to compete and prove what they’re capable of is delayed for months because of something often out of their control.
Sadie Kelley was eager to show the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference what she was made of when she was set back with a hip labral tear in two spots. That injury can affect leg and foot movement, and forced her to redshirt last season on the Colorado Mesa University women’s golf team. That was also one of the many reasons she joined the Western Slope Triple Play this year.
“This is the year for me to prove to myself that I can still play,” Kelley said. “That I can play at the level I was at before, or even better. And I think I showed that today.”
Kelley is from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area and has been playing golf since she was in eighth grade.
Kelley’s father is a high school golf coach, and she said she chose golf over basketball and soccer because of the sport’s individuality.
She chose CMU because it was far from home, didn’t have those frigid Midwestern winters and for the golf program. Her best round as a Maverick was a 78 as a freshman.
“Golf really pushes me to beat myself and improve every day,” Kelley said.
Kelley joined the Triple Play for several reasons — it’s a great way to network, improve her game and support an important cause.
The Triple Play is a fundraiser for the Latimer House, which helps support women who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Last year, the Triple Play raised $52,000.
Kelley, sponsored by Jake and Paul Brown with Monument Oil, shot a 2-over-par 74 on the first day of the Triple Play at Redlands Mesa Golf Course for a four-stroke lead over Kareen Larson and Jess Smith.
The first leg of the 54-hole tournament posed some challenges.
“It’s desert golf, so you have to be precise in where you hit it. And it’s very hilly,” Kelley said. “That impacts the yardages and makes it even more important to find the right club, otherwise you’re going to either hit it way over the green or way under it.”
Kelley’s excitement for being in such a tournament was apparent.
She wanted to get back in an event like Triple Play to gauge how she stacks up with the competition as she prepares for the upcoming season.
And although she isn’t 100%, she is getting better. And she thinks that’s important for any athlete going through an injury to remember.
“Take it day by day and celebrate those mini achievements, those little wins,” she said. “Once you reach that first milestone, keep it going.”
The Triple Play resumes today at 8 a.m. at Tiara Rado Golf Course and ends Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club.
Even though Kelley has a four-stroke lead, it’s still anyone’s tournament in the championship flight.
One strike behind Larson and Smith is Nuny Khamken-One at 79.
CMU freshman and Grand Junction High School alumnae Brittlyn O’Dell is fifth after an 86. Karen Seaman (90) is sixth, Melissa Ward and Paula Zwemke (94) are tied for seventh and Donna Edelen and Karen Leuschel (99) are tied for ninth.