An injury can be devastating for an athlete. In one moment, their desire to compete and prove what they’re capable of is delayed for months because of something often out of their control.

Sadie Kelley was eager to show the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference what she was made of when she was set back with a hip labral tear in two spots. That injury can affect leg and foot movement, and forced her to redshirt last season on the Colorado Mesa University women’s golf team. That was also one of the many reasons she joined the Western Slope Triple Play this year.